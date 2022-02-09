Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Army intelligence wing, Kolkata police nab fake currency smugglers
kolkata news

Army intelligence wing, Kolkata police nab fake currency smugglers

This is the second seizure of fake Indian currency note (FICN) in the West Bengal capital in nine days. The accused were booked under Sections 120B, 489B and 489C of the Indian Penal Code. 
Around 1,100 fake 500 Rupee notes were seized from two smugglers in Kolkata in the early hours of Wednesday. (Representational Image/ANI File Photo)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 05:12 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

KOLKATA: The officers of the army intelligence wing and special task force (STF) of the Kolkata Police arrested two fake Indian currency note (FICN) smugglers during a joint operation near a fishery beside the city’s Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Around 1,100 fake 500 Rupee notes were seized from the smugglers who were identified as Mahasin Khan and Tanay Das, said joint commissioner of police (STF) Solomon Nesakumar.

Both the accused are residents of North 24 Parganas district. They were booked under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 489B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes) and 489C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes) of the Indian Penal Code.

This was the second seizure of FICN in the Bengal capital in nine days.

A smuggler from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the STF on January 30. Several bundles of counterfeit 500 Rupee notes, having a face value of 5,00,000, was seized from the possession of the 27-year-old man held at Strand Road near the banks of the Hooghly River.

RELATED STORIES

He was identified as Aftab Alam alias Reyhan, a resident of Khodare police station area in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, Nesakumar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Valentine's Week 2022
India vs West Indies
Happy Chocolate Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP