Army intelligence wing, Kolkata police nab fake currency smugglers

KOLKATA: The officers of the army intelligence wing and special task force (STF) of the Kolkata Police arrested two fake Indian currency note (FICN) smugglers during a joint operation near a fishery beside the city’s Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around 1,100 fake 500 Rupee notes were seized from the smugglers who were identified as Mahasin Khan and Tanay Das, said joint commissioner of police (STF) Solomon Nesakumar.

Both the accused are residents of North 24 Parganas district. They were booked under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 489B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes) and 489C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes) of the Indian Penal Code.

This was the second seizure of FICN in the Bengal capital in nine days.

A smuggler from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the STF on January 30. Several bundles of counterfeit 500 Rupee notes, having a face value of ₹ 5,00,000, was seized from the possession of the 27-year-old man held at Strand Road near the banks of the Hooghly River.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was identified as Aftab Alam alias Reyhan, a resident of Khodare police station area in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, Nesakumar said.