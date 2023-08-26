News / Cities / Kolkata News / Man arrested in Kolkata for passing defence info to Pak intel operative

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 26, 2023 04:11 PM IST

Police have found multiple pictures, videos and online chats on his mobile, which were shared with the suspected Pakistani intelligence operative.

The Sleuths from the Kolkata Police’s Special Task force arrested a man on charges of passing information about defence and vital installations in Delhi to a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative.

Police said that the man took pictures of important defence and vital installations in Delhi and sent them to the Pakistani intelligence operative. (Representative Image)
“One Bhakt Banshi Jha, 36, has been arrested from Kolkata on Friday. We have found his direct involvement. He has been booked under the Official Secret Act,” said a senior police officer.

Interrogation has revealed that he was earlier in Delhi and came to Kolkata three months ago. He was working in a courier company.

“He took pictures of important defence and vital installations in Delhi and sent them to the Pakistani intelligence operative along with exact coordinates,” said the officer.

He would be produces in the court today.

Saturday, August 26, 2023
