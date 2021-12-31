Home / Cities / Kolkata News / BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital
BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on December 27, was discharged from hospital on Friday afternoon. He will, however, remain in home isolation.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly after being released from Woodlands Hospital following his treatment for Covid-19 in Kolkata on Friday. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 07:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

“Ganguly was discharged from the hospital today. He is clinically stable and will remain in home isolation,” said a statement issued by the private hospital, where he was admitted.

A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondol, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan was keeping a close watch on the health condition of the former Indian cricket captain, the hospital said.

His samples were sent for genome sequencing. He was released on Friday after the reports of genome sequencing revealed that he was not affected by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the Coronavirus.

At least 16 Omicron cases have been reported from West Bengal till date, while the daily count of Covid-19 cases in Kolkata and across the state has shot up over five times since Monday. Kolkata reported 204 Covid-19 cases on Monday while on Thursday the number of cases jumped to 1090.

Friday, December 31, 2021
