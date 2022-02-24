Will help Anish Khan’s family seek CBI probe: Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

KOLKATA: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday promised the help the family of Anish Khan, the student leader who died in Howrah district last week, fight for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Adhikari, who joined the BJP in December 2020 after leaving the Trinamool Congress (TMC), said: “I had a video conference with Sabir Khan, the elder brother of the deceased. I told him that we will help them if they want to move the CBI or file a petition before the Supreme Court. Two senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers are involved in the murder. It must be probed by the CBI”. The BJP leader, who spoke on the sidelines of a campaign for the February 27 polls at 108 civic bodies, did not name any officer.

Anish Khan’s father Salem Khan, has alleged that 4 men, who identified themselves as police personnel, came to his house around 12.30am on February 19 and murdered Anish by throwing him off the second-floor roof. He said the men claimed to have come in connection with a criminal case in which Anish was an accused.

The state police has arrested a home guard and a civic police volunteer in connection with the alleged murder of Indian Secular Front student leader Anish Khan.

Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said his party does not support those who defy the nation’s laws.

“Our party does not support those who speak against the nation and its laws,” Bhattacharya told HT, referring to the anti-CAA movement that the TMC supported.

“However, that does not mean that we support the murder. If someone gets radicalised then it is our duty to reform him. But everyone deserves justice,” he added.

Meanwhile, student and youth fronts of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) continued their stir in Kolkata and the districts. Many Left supporters claimed that Anish Khan was earlier a supporter of the Student’s Federation of India (SFI), a frontal organisation of the CPI(M).

Director general of police Manoj Malviya accused the victim’s family of not cooperating with the police and getting influenced by a political party. He is heading the special investigation team (SIT) that chief minister Mamata Banerjee formed on Monday.

“Material evidence, such as Anish Khan’s phone, is not being given to the SIT. The family is not allowing us to conduct a second postmortem examination. This is obstruction of justice. The family is being influenced by certain political parties who also moved court.”

Though Malviya did not name any party, noted lawyer and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, who has moved the Calcutta high court on behalf of Khan’s family, dared the DGP to name his party.

“Why is the DGP so hesitant to name the party? We will move court against him once he does. We are not obstructing the investigation,” Bhattacharya said.

