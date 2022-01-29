Bengal BJP forms 27 new district committees; dissent grows

KOLKATA: The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed 27 new organisational district committees between Wednesday and Friday amid dissent among leaders and workers in several areas of the state, including Kolkata.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP has 42 organisational units for Bengal’s 23 districts. The process of selecting new committee members, a periodic process that was to be completed by January 10, was kept on hold in view of dissent in several regions.

Jay Prakash Majumdar and Ritesh Tiwari, who were dropped from the panel of state vice-presidents on December 22, were suspended on January 24 on charges of making statements against the party.

After the action was taken, both leaders accused state general secretary (organization) Amitava Chakraborty of masterminding the ongoing rejig.

The suspensions, however, did not stop some leaders from expressing their unhappiness over the selection of new district committee members. They alleged that old-timers who worked hard to build the organization are being replaced by new-comers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dealing a blow to the party in Kolkata’s Burrabazar area, where the saffron camp has supporters among members of the non-Bengali community and businessmen, Sunita Jhawar, a five-time councilor who lost for the first time in the recent civic polls, resigned from post of vice-president of the north Kolkata unit on Thursday.

Jhawar represented civic ward No 42 for 25 years.

“She was transferred to the BJP’s south Kolkata unit during the reshuffle although she never worked there,” a state BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

“Sunita Jhawar a 5 time @BJP4India councillor is a classic example of neglecting original @BJP4Bengal workers. This is the picture of whole West Bengal. Courtesy Virtual Chakraborty and Twitter Malviya. Nobody is further required to eliminate #BJP if these two continue …..” Ritesh Tiwari tweeted after Jhawar stepped down.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tweet took a swipe at Amitava Chakraborty and Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s national information technology cell and co-in-charge of the Bengal unit.

The rumblings started soon after December 22 when the Bengal unit announced the names of 11 new vice-presidents, five general secretaries, 42 organizational district unit presidents, 12 state secretaries, the morcha (front) presidents and the heads of several cells. The rejig made not just some veterans, who were left out, unhappy but also left leaders from the Dalit Matua community, headed by union minister of state Shantanu Thakur, unhappy.

Thakur has held three meetings with Matua leaders in his Lok Sabha constituency of Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district this week.

Between Wednesday and Friday night, dissidence was reported from Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Nadia, Jhargram, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. Three BJP offices were locked up by disgruntled workers in Purulia, Jhargram and Birbhum. At Rampurhat town in Birbhum district, the local BJP youth front vice-president, Nitya Kali Mondal, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with his followers on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahjahan Ali, president of the minority morcha (cell) in Alipurduar resigned on Wednesday.

“The BJP uses the minority morcha to secure votes. The party has no sympathy for Muslims,” Ali said.

In Jalpaiguri, Alok Chakraborty was dropped from the post of district president.

“The state president has the last word in our party. Probably they found someone who is more efficient,” Chakraborty said.

In Purulia district, the BJP controls all three Lok Sabha segments and six of the nine assembly constituencies. One of the MPs, Dr Subhas Sarkar, was made a union minister of state last year.

Five BJP legislators from Purulia earlier wrote a mail to BJP national president J P Nadda, demanding removal of the new district unit president Vivek Ranga.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state leadership did not replace Ranga on Thursday, when the list of all committee members was released, thus sending a message that agitations cannot influence the reshuffle.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumar maintains that changes are necessary to keep the organization clean and active.

“A river erodes one of its banks and builds the other while moving forward. Change is an eternal process. Some people are unhappy at being left out. They will be given other roles in the party,” said Majumdar.

The TMC has seized the opportunity to target its main opponent.

“We predicted months ago that the Bengal BJP will collapse after the assembly polls. This is only the beginning,” TMC Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}