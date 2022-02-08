Bengal civic body polls: BJP demands central forces, Suvendu hits out at SEC

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Bengal unit on Tuesday demanded immediate deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to remove an “environment of fear” and build confidence in people ahead of the civic body elections in the state.

In a letter addressed to the state election commission, the BJP said there have been regular instances of its candidates being intimidated and receiving death threats over the phone and in person.

“In all cases, the local police are just silent spectators and in most cases refuse to register a complaint,” the BJP said.

Further, the saffron party said its candidates are not being allowed to campaign or conduct other poll activities, adding the local police are not willing to help and take a ‘blatant partisan line’ in support of the state government led by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The BJP said the local police are calling up people and asking them to support candidates of the TMC. It also cited specific cases of wards in four municipal corporations, including Bidhannagar, which will go to polls on February 12.

Later, leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari accused the Bengal government of misusing its power and assembling goons of a particular committee. He also called the state poll body a branch organisation of the ruling camp.

A day ago, Adhikari had demanded the arrest of those who had vandalised the party's office in Bidhannagar last week.

"It has been eight days since the vandalism took place, but none of the accused has been arrested," Adhikari, a former TMC leader said, accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led party of not acting against the perpetrators.

He also alleged that BJP leaders were not allowed to campaign in Bidhannagar, adding posters and banners of the saffron party were torn off by TMC workers.

Elections to 108 civic bodies in West Bengal will take place on February 27.

