‘Immeasurable loss to world of literary creativity and comics’: Bengal CM condoles death of cartoonist Narayan Debnath

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday condoled the demise of noted cartoonist Narayan Debnath by saying that his passing away is an immeasurable loss to the world of literary creativity and comics.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, “Extremely sad that the noted litterateur, illustrator, cartoonist, and creator of some immortal characters for children's world, Narayan Debnath is no more. He had created Bantul the Great, Handa- Bhonda, Nonte- Fonte, figures that have been etched in our hearts for decades,”

She added that the West Bengal government in 2013 was proud to bestow upon him the state's highest award Banga Bibhusan.

“My deepest condolences to his family, friends, readers and countless fans and followers,” the chief minister further tweeted.

Apart from Banerjee, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari also condoled Debnath's death. “His legacy will always be cherished by children and grown-ups alike. Condolences to family and countless admirers,” Adhikari tweeted.

Narayan Debnath passed away at 10.15 am at the age of 98 at a private hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday. He was hospitalised on December 24 last year with kidney and lung problems, his son Tapas Debnath said.

He holds the record of the longest-running comic by an individual artist for Handa Bhonda.

Debnath was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award last year. On January 14, West Bengal cooperative minister Aroop Roy met Debnath and handed over the award while he was undergoing treatment at the Kolkata hospital. According to Roy, the cartoonist opened his eyes and smiled during the meeting

Narayan Debnath was also the recipient of the Sahitya Academy Award.