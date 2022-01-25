Tensions flare as Bengal governor, assembly speaker engage in war of words

KOLKATA: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday was engaged in a war of words with West Bengal assembly speaker Biman Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government after lashing out at them for blacking out his addresses to the House twice and ignoring his letters.

Dhankar said he came to the House to address it twice and there was a blackout every time. “The speaker... thinks he has license to speak anything about the governor. Has he become a law unto himself? I will not tolerate such kind of indiscretion. The Speaker should not henceforth blackout the address of the governor. If he, does it, he will face the music,” Dhankhar said.

He added that the speaker cannot be allowed to be a law unto himself. “He thinks he is above the governor. Who is the Constitutional head? I hope good sense prevails,” Dhankhar told reporters after visiting the assembly to pay floral tributes to BR Ambedkar on the occasion the National Voters’ Day.

Biman Banerjee, who was nearby when Dhankhar made the comments, said the criticism was unwarranted. “The governor said he would pay floral tributes. But he held a press conference. I was stunned that the governor made critical statements on several issues related to the assembly while paying tribute to Ambedkar. I think this is extremely discourteous.”

Dhankhar has been in the news for his acrimonious relationship with the TMC government since he took over as the governor in 2019. The government has accused Dhankhar of stalling bills.

Dhankhar maintained not a single proposed law was pending with him. “No file is pending with me. I have raised questions (and sent back files to the state government). There has been no response from the government. Unless they respond to my questions, they will have a tough time. Before invoking my powers, I would want every answer well in advance.”

Also Read: Bengali actor Bonny Sengupta quits BJP, says party failed to keep promises

Biman Banerjee said multiple bills were pending with Dhankhar as he refused to sign them. “He wants specific words to be included in the bills without which he would sign them. He is just delaying the bills. He is not the only governor. We have worked with several governors but there has been no resistance. We had cordial relations and no governor had made such statements. I did not understand who was the governor representing?”

Dhankhar also lashed out at chief minister Mamata Banerjee and bureaucrats, alleging that they never reply to his letters. “For the last two years, the chief minister has not replied to any information sought...” He added the bureaucracy has to be held accountable. Dhankhar alleged the bureaucracy is politically committed. “Are they to follow the diktats of an individual?”

TMC lawmaker Saugata Roy hit back, saying Dhankhar has no self-respect. “He sent me messages against the chief minister. He keeps on making absurd statements. He is disrespecting an elected government and the chief minister of a state. He is defying the Constitution. He is the only governor to do this.”

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sukanta Majumdar said they have been saying for a long time that there is no democracy in West Bengal. “The governor has just reiterated this.”