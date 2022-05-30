Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bengal governor seeks report on TMC leader’s remarks on judiciary
kolkata news

Bengal governor seeks report on TMC leader’s remarks on judiciary

Calcutta high court judge has dismissed contempt petition filed by two lawyers over TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s comments on judiciary, and asked the Trinamool Congress leader to be careful in his statements
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has asked chief secretary for a report on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s comments on judiciary. (PTI)
Updated on May 30, 2022 05:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

KOLKATA: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday sought a report from chief secretary H K Dwivedi on the anti-judiciary remark of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee even as two lawyers filed contempt petitions over it.

The petitions were dismissed with a warning that Banerjee should be careful while making public statements on the judiciary.

Dhankhar, who is touring north Bengal, told reporters Banerjee “crossed the red line” and made a contemptuous statement.

Dhankhar said Banerjee specifically targeted Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta high court, who ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into an alleged recruitment scam although the TMC leader did not name any judge or refer to any specific case while addressing party workers.

TMC leader and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said Banerjee did not insult the judiciary but only referred to certain instances.

Banerjee on Sunday said he felt ashamed that a small fraction of the judiciary has become minions. “One or two persons are working with an understanding. Not all, only one per cent. They are ordering CBI investigation in every case. They are even ordering stay on ongoing murder probes. Have you ever heard of this? You cannot order a stay on a murder investigation,” Banerjee said in Haldia.

RELATED STORIES

As many as 272 cases are being probed by the CBI under the orders of the Calcutta high court. A bulk of these pertains to political violence after TMC won the 2021 assembly polls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP