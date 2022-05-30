Bengal governor seeks report on TMC leader’s remarks on judiciary
KOLKATA: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday sought a report from chief secretary H K Dwivedi on the anti-judiciary remark of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee even as two lawyers filed contempt petitions over it.
The petitions were dismissed with a warning that Banerjee should be careful while making public statements on the judiciary.
Dhankhar, who is touring north Bengal, told reporters Banerjee “crossed the red line” and made a contemptuous statement.
Dhankhar said Banerjee specifically targeted Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta high court, who ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into an alleged recruitment scam although the TMC leader did not name any judge or refer to any specific case while addressing party workers.
TMC leader and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said Banerjee did not insult the judiciary but only referred to certain instances.
Banerjee on Sunday said he felt ashamed that a small fraction of the judiciary has become minions. “One or two persons are working with an understanding. Not all, only one per cent. They are ordering CBI investigation in every case. They are even ordering stay on ongoing murder probes. Have you ever heard of this? You cannot order a stay on a murder investigation,” Banerjee said in Haldia.
As many as 272 cases are being probed by the CBI under the orders of the Calcutta high court. A bulk of these pertains to political violence after TMC won the 2021 assembly polls.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
‘Initiate action’: Bengal guv to chief secy on TMC MP's remarks on judiciary
Amid controversy over Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's remarks against judiciary, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday directed state chief secretary to initiate action and, by June 6, update him about action taken in the case. Dhankhar, meanwhile, recalled a similar 'orchestrated and syndicated' targeting of a sitting judge by Abhishek Banerjee and others, in September last year.
Rajya Sabha polls: Jayant Chaudhary files nomination as SP-RLD joint candidate
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls as the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance. The RLD leader was accompanied by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to file the nomination at the UP Assembly. The last date of nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls is May 31. READ: Rajya Sabha polls: Piyush Goyal among 16 BJP, Nirmala Sitharaman faces in fray.
