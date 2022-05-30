Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bengal governor seeks report on TMC leader’s remarks on judiciary
kolkata news

Bengal governor seeks report on TMC leader’s remarks on judiciary

Calcutta high court judge has dismissed contempt petition filed by two lawyers over TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s comments on judiciary, and asked the Trinamool Congress leader to be careful in his statements
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has asked chief secretary for a report on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s comments on judiciary. (PTI)
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has asked chief secretary for a report on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s comments on judiciary. (PTI)
Updated on May 30, 2022 05:22 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

KOLKATA: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday sought a report from chief secretary H K Dwivedi on the anti-judiciary remark of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee even as two lawyers filed contempt petitions over it.

The petitions were dismissed with a warning that Banerjee should be careful while making public statements on the judiciary.

Dhankhar, who is touring north Bengal, told reporters Banerjee “crossed the red line” and made a contemptuous statement.

Dhankhar said Banerjee specifically targeted Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta high court, who ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into an alleged recruitment scam although the TMC leader did not name any judge or refer to any specific case while addressing party workers.

TMC leader and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said Banerjee did not insult the judiciary but only referred to certain instances.

Banerjee on Sunday said he felt ashamed that a small fraction of the judiciary has become minions. “One or two persons are working with an understanding. Not all, only one per cent. They are ordering CBI investigation in every case. They are even ordering stay on ongoing murder probes. Have you ever heard of this? You cannot order a stay on a murder investigation,” Banerjee said in Haldia.

As many as 272 cases are being probed by the CBI under the orders of the Calcutta high court. A bulk of these pertains to political violence after TMC won the 2021 assembly polls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • (HT Photo)

    Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan

    Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.

  • Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/HT)

    One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav

    There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.

  • Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati (L) and Udayanraje Bhosale interact with the media after a discussion about the Maratha reservation in Pune. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations

    PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.

  • West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo/ANI)

    ‘Initiate action’: Bengal guv to chief secy on TMC MP's remarks on judiciary

    Amid controversy over Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's remarks against judiciary, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday directed state chief secretary to initiate action and, by June 6, update him about action taken in the case. Dhankhar, meanwhile, recalled a similar 'orchestrated and syndicated' targeting of a sitting judge by Abhishek Banerjee and others, in September last year.

  • RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav during the filing of nomination for Rajya Sabha polls at the UP Assembly.&nbsp;

    Rajya Sabha polls: Jayant Chaudhary files nomination as SP-RLD joint candidate

    Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls as the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance. The RLD leader was accompanied by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to file the nomination at the UP Assembly. The last date of nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls is May 31. READ: Rajya Sabha polls: Piyush Goyal among 16 BJP, Nirmala Sitharaman faces in fray.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out