Bengal govt eases Covid curbs as cases drop. Here's what reopens and stays shut

The West Bengal government on Monday eased several restrictions in the wake of an improved Covid-19 pandemic scenario. As part of the relaxations, the government announced reopening of schools, colleges and universities from February 3. Night curfew in the state will now begin from 11pm instead of the current 10pm, and end at 5am, an order read.

The number of coronavirus infections in the state dropped under 2,000 in the last 24 hours.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, "As the Covid-19 situation in Bengal has improved, schools will reopen on February 3 for classes 8 to 12. Colleges, universities, polytechnics, ITIs will also restart offline classes on the same day. We are not reopening primary schools right now."

Here is a detailed list of all that would reopen and continue to stay shut in the state.

What's allowed

Schools for classes 8 to 12, colleges and universities will reopen from February 3.

Daily flights from Delhi and Mumbai have been allowed, instead of the thrice weekly schedule.

Direct international flights from the UK have been permitted. Passengers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival.

Government and private offices, which were functioning with 50 per cent workforce, will now work with 75 per cent workforce.

Restaurants, bars, cinema halls, theatres and swimming pools have also been allowed with 75 per cent capacity, instead of 50 per cent.

Entertainment parks, protected areas such as wildlife sanctuaries, national parks and tiger reserves have been allowed to reopen.

Cultural and political programs allowed in stadiums with 75 per cent capacity. Political rallies on roads have been allowed with a maximum of 200 people.

Local trains and metro presently, running with 50 per cent capacity, will run with 75 per cent capacity from Tuesday.

Marriage and other related social functions have been allowed at 75 per cent capacity of the hall or venue.

Salons, beauty parlors, gym, spa and wellness centres have been allowed to operate at 75 per cent capacity at a time.

What's not allowed

Schools for classes 1 to 7 will remain shut for now.

Movement of people prohibited during the reduced night curfew.

Face masks and social distancing continue to remain mandatory.

West Bengal reported 1,910 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state's health bulletin on Monday evening. The daily count in the state has dropped from a peak of more than 24,000 in mid-January over the past two weeks. The positivity rate dipped further at 5.49 per cent. However, at least 36 patients succumbed to the disease.