Bengal may register up to 35,000 Covid-19 cases daily: Experts

KOLKATA: West Bengal may face community transmission of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the Covid-19 in coming weeks and the daily count of cases may hit 30,000-35,000 during the peak of a possible third wave, doctors of the state health department warned after a meeting on Wednesday.

“Omicron cases are not fatal but are spreading fast and Covid-19 cases have shot up, particularly in and around Kolkata. There is no need to panic. We are reviewing the situation. I would request every citizen to wear a mask, sanitise and maintain social distance,” said Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal.

At Wednesday’s meeting, attended by bureaucrats and senior doctors of the state health department, evidence of “local transmission” of Omicron in the state was cited. Five more Omicron cases were reported on Thursday, raisiing the total Omicron cases in West Bengal to 16.

“A few persons were found positive for Omicron without any travel or contact history, suggesting community transmission,” said a doctor who attended the meeting.

The daily count of cases shot up to 4,157 when the peak of the first wave hit the state in late October 2020. The second wave was worse, as the daily count touched 20,846 in mid-May.

“As the Omicron variant spreads 3-5 times faster, cases may increase manifold in the next one week. This time, we may expect 30,000-35,000 cases every day in the coming weeks. Hopefully the surge would not persist beyond April 22,” a doctor was quoted as saying at the meeting.

Banerjee on Wednesday hinted the government may reintroduce containment zones in Kolkata, reduce the number of local trains, restart work from home and close down schools and colleges to check the spread.

“The maximum number of Covid-19 cases is being detected among passengers coming from the UK. If there is one Omciron case in the flight, there are chances of spread to other passengers. We are reviewing the situation. We have to check what the civil aviation ministry is doing. The Centre should take a decision,” she said. She added the running of local trains was also being reviewed.

The government has tightened surveillance of international fliers landing in Kolkata. Fresh guidelines have been issued on contact tracing and re-testing of international travellers coming to Kolkata.

“While passengers need to undergo RT-PCR tests after landing at the Kolkata airport, the contact tracing cell of each district and the civic body in Kolkata will contact and remind each passenger for re-test on the 8th day. There would be follow-ups. If the passenger is found to be positive, the samples would be sent for genome sequencing. Home isolation of 14 days would be advised if found to be negative,” said an official.

As many as 752 cases of Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday. The daily count crossed the 1000-mark a day later. The daily count has doubled over the last two weeks. The maximum number of cases, around 380, was reported from Kolkata on Tuesday.

The government relaxed the night curfew from December 24 to January 1 in view of the Christmas and New Year celebrations. It is also gearing up for the Ganga Sagar Mela, which is scheduled to begin on January 14. Millions of pilgrims from across India would take the holy dip at the confluence of the River Ganges and Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 15. “We cannot stop any pilgrim from coming to the Mela,” said Banerjee.

In view of rising concerns over the Omicron variant, the Centre has sent special multi-disciplinary teams to 10 states and Union territories, including West Bengal, which are either reporting a higher number of infections or have a low pace of vaccination.