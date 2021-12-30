No direct flights from the UK to land in Kolkata from Monday, orders West Bengal

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Thursday suspended all direct flights from the United Kingdom from Monday, January 3, an order by the state home department on Thursday said. The government also decided that all international passengers will also have to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test on arrival.

“In view of the rising number of Omicron cases globally as well within the country, the state government has decided to temporarily and until further orders suspend all direct flights from United Kingdom to Kolkata with effect from January 3, 2022,” said an order issued on Thursday by the state home department. HT has reviewed a copy of the order. The bar on flights from the UK will apply “till further orders”.

“The union civil aviation ministry seeks a NOC from the respective state governments before allowing any flights to land in the state. Now that the West Bengal government has suspended flights from the UK, the ministry will suspend them too,” said C Pattabhi, Kolkata airport director.

West Bengal has reported 11 Omicron cases so far, and the new Covid-19 cases being reported every day have doubled over the past week. On Wednesday, the state government crossed the 1,000-mark. In all, the state has 7,727 active cases

Thursday’s order also said that flights, which is coming from an ‘at risk country’ as notified by the union health ministry will not be allowed in the state and any NOCs which have been issued stand withdrawn. As of now, the UK was the only country out of the current list of ‘at risk’ countries from where flights land in Kolkata. Apart from the UK, this list includes countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, and Israel.

“Further, with effect from January 3, 2022 all passengers coming from other ‘non at-risk’ countries will have to mandatorily undergo a test on arrival at their cost,” the order said.

The airlines will randomly select 10% of the passengers for RT-PCR test and the rest 90% would have to undergo Rapid Antigen Test on arrival. Passengers will have to mandatorily pre-book the test before boarding to reduce waiting time on arrival.

“The maximum number of Covid-19 cases are being detected among passengers coming from the UK. If there is one Omciron case on the flight, there are chances of spreading to other passengers. We are reviewing the situation. We have to check what the civil aviation ministry is doing. The Centre should take a decision,” chief minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters earlier in the day.

The Mamata Banerjee government has already ordered officials to follow up on international fliers landing at the NSCBI airport in Kolkata.

“While passengers need to undergo RT-PCR tests after landing at the Kolkata airport, the contact tracing cell of each district and the civic body in Kolkata will contact and remind each passenger for a re-test on 8th day. There would be follow-ups. If the passenger is found to be positive, the samples would be sent for genome sequencing. Home isolation of 14 days would be advised if found to be negative,” said a senior official of the health department.

