Bengal to use quack doctors as first line of defence against Covid-19

The West Bengal government will use the state’s 275,000 quack doctors as the first line of defence against the second wave of Covid-19, which has registered a 5 - 8 times jump in rural Bengal over last year’s peak. The state health department will soon issue dos and don’ts for their handling of Covid-19 patients.

Daily count of Covid-19 cases in Bengal has shot up more than 20 times since March 27, when the eight phase state assembly elections took off.

“Even when the state was witnessing the peak of the first wave in October 2020, the cases in rural Bengal were under control. But now, cases have shot up almost 5 - 8 times in the districts with more than 50% rural population,” said a senior official of the state health department.

On October 22, 2020, West Bengal reported 4,157 cases- the highest daily spike in the first surge. On that day, districts like Birbhum, Murshidabad, Hooghly and Nadia reported 82, 110, 225 and 194 cases respectively.

On Wednesday, when West Bengal reported 18,102 cases and 103 deaths, the same districts reported 722, 500, 986 and 869 cases respectively, a rise of 5 – 8 times.

These are among the districts that produce the maximum paddy in the state and have more than 60% rural population.

“We have been utilizing our ASHA workers in the fight against Covid. Now we have planned to use the quack doctors as they are spread in almost all villages. It is a huge work force which we want to rope in because villagers visit them regularly for treatment. The state health department is coming up with a guideline in the form of dos and don’ts for this purpose,” said the official.

They could also be given crash course training by the block and sub-divisional hospitals, if necessary, on how to handle Covid-19 patients and what to do if they come across patients whose condition was critical.