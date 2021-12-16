Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP Kisan Morcha calls for 'Nabanna Abhiyaan' against Mamata Banerjee govt on Jan 10

West Bengal BJP launched a three-day sit-in at Singur on Tuesday to corner the Mamata Banerjee government over the farmers' issue in West Bengal.
BJP Kisan Morcha leaders sit on a 3-day dharna against the state government's alleged anti farmers issue at Singur, in Hooghly district.(ANI)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 06:20 PM IST
ANI |

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha has called for 'Nabanna Abhiyaan' (March to the State Secretariat) against Mamata Banerjee government on January 10 next year.

West Bengal BJP launched a three-day sit-in at Singur on Tuesday to corner the Mamata Banerjee government over the farmers' issue in West Bengal.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP leader and leader of opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari had said a big farmers' movement will take place in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari had said, "West Bengal's condition is bad. There is black marketing of fertilizers and no subsidy on electricity. Three farmers have died by suicide within two months. Mamata Banerjee removed the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and implemented a third-party scheme. This impacted the farmers badly. A big farmers' movement will take place in Bengal. There will be a central rally."

BJP Yuva Morcha national general secretary and party MP Raju Bista slammed the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government for the plight of farmers in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Bista on Wednesday said that the MSP of paddy is 1,800 but farmers are being given 1,200.

"Kisan Samman Nidhi should have been given to 72 lakh people but only 26 lakh people are getting it in West Bengal. TMC uses the fund given by the Centre for the welfare of farmers in its election campaign," he added.

Topics
mamata banerjee west bengal
