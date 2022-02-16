BJP’s defeat in 4 Bengal cities increases rumblings against state leadership

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) defeat in the civic polls in four of Bengal’s biggest cities - Salt Lake, Asansol, Chandannagar and Siliguri - has triggered rumblings in sections of the party even as the state leadership moved the Calcutta high court, alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 198 of the 226 seats in the four municipal corporations by resorting to electoral malpractice and violence.

The BJP petition has sought re-election in the civic bodies. The petition will be heard on Wednesday.

Days after the state election commission described the February 12 polls as peaceful, the BJP on Monday ended up with only 12 seats, followed by seven won by the Left Front, five by the Congress and four by independent candidates. The TMC’s vote share stood at 60.54% against the Left’s 16.12%.

The BJP, which has 18 of Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats and 77 of 294 assembly seats, ended third with only 14.6% votes. Two months ago, the TMC also won the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Jay Prakash Majumdar and Ritesh Tiwari, the two former state presidents who were suspended last month for speaking against the leadership, upped the ante on Tuesday and said Bengal BJP is paying the price for sidelining old-timers and experienced leaders. Bashir Alam, vice-president of the state minority morcha (cell) resigned from the party on Monday night saying the poll results have shown that BJP has distanced itself from the masses.

Several state BJP leaders who did not want to be named said the standard argument, that a party in power in the state has an advantage in civic polls since only local developmental issues matter in this exercise, does not hold water in Bengal’s case.

“In several civic wards, the contest was so tough that TMC candidates won by wafer-thin margins. Also, the Left, which does not have a single legislator or Lok Sabha member, outdid us in vote share. We can only blame organisational weakness and wrong policy decisions for our defeat,” said a state BJP leader.

In West Burdwan district’s Asansol, a densely-populated and cosmopolitan industrial township that former BJP Lok Sabha member and Union minister Babul Supriyo represented twice since 2014 before joining the TMC last year, the BJP could win only seven of 106 seats while the TMC grabbed 91 with a vote share of 64%.

The BJP’s performance in Siliguri, the biggest town in north Bengal has also drawn attention since the party bagged 30 of the 54 assembly seats in the eight north Bengal districts last year. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP secured seven of the eight Lok Sabha seats in the region.

Monday’s results showed that Shankar Ghosh, the BJP legislator from Siliguri, who switched over from the CPI(M), ended fourth in the race in his own civic ward that he earlier represented.

“It is apparent that people did not accept me,” said Ghosh as the BJP won from only five wards in Siliguri, one more than the Left, while the TMC bagged 37 of the 47 seats. Even the Congress managed to win a seat although it has no legislator in Bengal and is left with only two Lok Sabha members.

In the old city of Chandannagar in Hooghly district, where the local Lok Sabha seat is held by BJP’s Locket Chatterjee, the TMC bagged 31 of 32 seats while the Left won one with a vote share of more than 23% against the BJP’s 8.3%.

Chatterjee, who is known to be a firebrand leader, was sent to Uttarakhand to campaign for the assembly polls. She was not seen in her Lok Sabha segment even once in two months, party leaders said.

Chatterjee was not available for comment but Ritesh Tiwari, who met her in Delhi on Monday, said, “She is extremely unhappy with the results at Chandannagar.”

“The present state leadership selected wrong people to spearhead these campaigns and the result is evident. Former Asansol mayor Jitendra Tiwari, who joined the BJP four months ago, was in charge of Asansol. Bankim Ghosh, a leader from North 24 Parganas, was asked to oversee the campaign at Salt Lake although two senior leaders, Samik Bhattacharya and Sayantan Basu, live in the township,” said Jay Prakash Majumdar.

He blamed state general secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakraborty and state president Sukanta Majumdar.

Samik Bhattacharya was made the chief spokesperson of the Bengal unit and Sayantan Basu, who was a state general secretary, was dropped from the state panel in December last year along with Jay Prakash Majumdar, Ritesh Tiwari and several old-timers such as Pratap Banerjee, Biswapriyo Roy Chowdhury, Raj Kamal Pathak and Debasish Mitra who were state vice-presidents.

The Bengal unit announced the names of 11 new vice-presidents, five general secretaries, 42 organizational district unit presidents, 12 state secretaries, the new morcha presidents and the heads of several cells. Although Bengal has a Muslim population of 30%, the party made Charles Nandi, a Christian, president of the minority morcha.

In Salt Lake, the planned township on the eastern outskirts of Kolkata, the BJP could not win even one of the 41 seats while the Congress and an independent candidate wrested one each. Though the Left Front could not win a seat, its vote share, at 10.7 %, was more than the BJP’s 8.3%.

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, alleged on Monday that more than 10,000 Salt Lake voters could not exercise their right to franchise because of rigging.

“We have prepared a list of more than 10,000 voters. Several eminent people who live in Salt Lake have contacted me. We will make them move court,” said Adhikari. His former party colleague and former Salt Lake mayor Sabyasachi Dutta, who returned to the TMC in October last year, said he will resign as councilor if Adhikari can produce even one voter who could not cast his vote in the civic ward from where Dutta contested.

“Will Adhikari step down as legislator if he fails to prove his allegation?” Dutta said.

Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar refused to react to the allegations Tiwari and Jay Prakash Majumdar raised, saying both have been suspended temporarily.

“TMC did not let people cast their votes. It used violence to capture seats. We will leave the matter to the court,” said Sukanta Majumdar.

BJP leaders said they have approached a former solicitor general of India to represent the party in court. The BJP has also demanded mandatory deployment of central paramilitary force during the polls at the 108 remaining civic bodies on February 27.

Kolkata mayor and cabinet minister Firhad Hakim mocked the BJP for moving court.

“We have full faith in the judiciary but the BJP is behaving like a child who asks for chocolates all the time,” Hakim said.

