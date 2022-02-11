BJP's Suvendu Adhikari blames TMC leader for post-poll violence in West Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Sufiyan is responsible for the violence that broke out after the Assembly elections in West Bengal last year.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said that the TMC has created a 'gas chamber for democracy' like situation in West Bengal to "manipulate" civic polls.

"We met the State Election Commission (SEC) in view of the post-poll violence orchestrated by the TMC, which has created a 'gas chamber for democracy' like situation in West Bengal. We advised the SEC to deploy Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the state," he said on his meeting with the SEC.

Adhikari further alleged that over one lakh Hindus have left the state due to the post-poll violence and the situation in West Bengal is worse than Jammu and Kashmir.

"TMC's Sheikh Sufiyan is responsible for the post-poll violence, including atrocities committed against women. The situation in Bengal is worse than Jammu and Kashmir. Hindus are in danger. Over 1 lakh Hindus have left the state due to the post-poll violence. Intruders have entered, attempting to change the state's demography," he added.

Several incidents of violence were reported at various places in West Bengal ahead of the state Assembly poll results on May 2 last year.

The CBI is probing the killing of a BJP worker in the Nandigram constituency which took place during the post-poll violence in West Bengal after the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won the state Assembly polls in May 2021.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into various incidents of killings and sexual assaults in the state, which the BJP has been alleging to have been committed at the behest of the ruling party.

