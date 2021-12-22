BSF guns down alleged Bangladeshi smuggler in West Bengal’s Malda

BERHAMPORE: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot dead an alleged Bangladeshi smuggler at Kaliachak in West Bengal’s Malda district on Wednesday, people aware of the matter said.

The alleged smuggler and his 20-odd associates attacked the BSF personnel with sharp weapons when they were intercepted on their way to Bangladesh, an officer posted in the region said. After being shot, the alleged smuggler identified himself as Ibrahim Sheikh, 24, a resident of Dhulipara village in Shibganj. Sheikh was declared dead at a local hospital, where he was rushed to.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BSF officer said the gang was trying to return to Bangladesh with bottles of cough syrup. “Our troopers tried to stop them by using stun grenades. But the tactics did not work. The smugglers kept running towards the Bangladesh border. Some of them turned back and attacked us. The troopers had to fire one round in self-defence and a man was hit. The others managed to escape,” said the officer, who did not want to be named.

The BSF seized a mobile phone, two sickles and 197 bottles of cough syrup from the spot. It has sent a note to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), saying Sheikh lived around six kilometres from the international border and was found 1,200 metres inside the Indian territory. The letter urged the BGB to be more vigilant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ruling Trinamool Congress leader Moajjem Hossain said they do not know the circumstances under which the BSF opened fire. “If the troopers had caught the smuggler alive, he might have given valuable information.”