Calcutta HC orders Bengal admn to clear DA of govt employees within 3 months
KOLKATA: The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered the Mamata Banerjee administration to clear the pending dearness allowance (DA) of West Bengal government employees within three months.
“The division bench of Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Rabindranath Samanta said that DA is a legal right of the government employees. The court has upheld the order of the SAT (state administrative tribunal) which was passed in July, 2019 while rejecting the writ petition of the state government. The court has ordered that DA would have to be cleared within the next three months,” said Firdous Samim, counsel of the petitioners.
According to estimates shared by state government employees associations, there are around one million government employees and pensioners who could benefit from the move.
In 2019, the SAT had directed that the state government employees are entitled to get arrears of DA within a period of one year, or before giving effect to recommendation of the Sixth Pay Commission set up by the state government, whichever was earlier.
“The Calcutta high court has upheld the order of the SAT. The state government may now move the Supreme Court challenging the order. We are also filing a caveat in the apex court,” said Moloy Mukherjee, general secretary of the Confederation of State Government Employees.
The high court order triggered a war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the principal opposition party the Bharatiya Janata Party.
“This government has money to fund local clubs and puja committees but will deprive government employees. The chief minister had once asked the government employees not to ‘bark’. We welcome this order. This has once again proved that this government believes in giving doles and deprive the people of their due right,” said BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.
The TMC shot back, saying the BJP-led Centre was not paying the dues to the state government.
“I am not a spokesperson of the state government and hence I won’t be able to comment on its behalf... But the Mamata Banerjee government is running a welfare government and doing all kinds of developments with limited funds. The Centre is not paying the dues. It is around ₹97,000 crore,” said Bengal TMC vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar.
Bengaluru cooler than hill stations; schools declare holidays as rains continue
Bengaluru was cooler (literally) than most hill stations in the country on Friday with a minimum temperature of just 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius. Popular hill stations like Shimla and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh had temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius and 33.2 degrees Celsius. Weather forecasts suggest a full blown monsoon will arrive at the end of the month. But, for now, rains will likely reduce in intensity from Saturday.
India-born Canadian MP Chandra Arya speaks in Kannada in Parliament, wins hearts
BENGALURU: A speech made in Kannada by the India-born Canadian member of Parliament has gone viral on social media, attracting huge attention and fueling the debate on the importance given to the native tongue. Chandra is on the board of Invest Ottawa Unity Non-Profit Housing Corporation Ottawa and was the Vice President of Ottawa Community Immigrants Services Organization. He added that in 2018, Kannadigas celebrated Kannada Rajyotsava in the same parliament.
Teachers recruitment scam: CBI quizzes Bengal minister for second time
Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths on Friday questioned West Bengal minister of state for education Paresh Chandra Adhikary for the second time in two days in connection with his daughter Ankita's alleged illegal recruitment in a government school. Adhikary, who was questioned for nearly three hours on Thursday evening, reached the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata on Friday morning. His daughter, however, didn't turn up.
‘Kashi-Mathura important but…’: Sena sees a 2024 link to mandir-masjid disputes
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of stoking the “mandir-masjid” issue with an eye on the 2024 general elections, saying such issues were raked up to create religious tensions in the country. “I think, the preparation for 2024 [elections] are on in such a way that all historic and religious places are being excavated to create tension in the country,” Raut told TV news channels in Delhi.
PUC exam (Class 12) results date fixed for June third week: B C Nagesh
The results of the recently conducted Pre-University Course exams (Class 12) are scheduled to be declared in the third week of June, state Education Minister BC Nagesh announced in a tweet on Friday. "The PUC exams have been successfully conducted and the valuation process will begin next week and the results will be announced in the third week of June," he said in a tweet. The results of the PUC will be announced at www.karresults.nic.in.
