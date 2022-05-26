CBI summons TMC legislator Saokat Molla in coal smuggling case

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Saokat Molla, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator from Canning East in South 24 Parganas district on Friday for questioning in the coal smuggling case, officials aware of the development said.

Molla, who is also a state general secretary of the TMC, has been asked to report to the CBI office in Kolkata on Friday morning with details of his income and bank account statements, a CBI official said on condition of anonymity. He added that Molla’s name came up when some other suspects were questioned.

Molla, a two-time legislator from Canning East, said he will talk to senior TMC leaders before deciding whether he should visit the CBI office or not.

“This appears to be political vendetta. I have no knowledge of the alleged coal smuggling. There are no coal mines in South 24 Parganas,” he told reporters.

TMC national general secretary and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi twice in recent months in the coal smuggling case. ED is carrying out a parallel probe.

CBI questioned Abhishek Banerjee’s wife, Rujira, in Kolkata, last year. ED also summoned her to Delhi in March but she did not comply.

The Supreme Court recently ordered that ED has to question Abhishek Banerjee and his wife in Kolkata instead of summoning them to Delhi.

CBI registered the case in November 2020. It is alleged that illegally mined coal, worth several thousand crores of rupees, have been sold in the black market over several years by a racket operating in the western parts of West Bengal where the Eastern Coalfields Limited runs several mines. It is alleged that proceeds from the coal trade went to political leaders.

On March 16, a special CBI court at Asansol in Bengal’s West Burdwan district issued an arrest warrant in the same case against TMC’s former youth front leader and businessman Vinay Mishra who renounced his Indian citizenship in December 2020 and became a citizen of Vanuatu, a small island country in the south-west Pacific.

The Asansol court declared Mishra an absconder in early-May after CBI informed the court that the warrant could not be executed because he is untraceable.

Mishra has been named by CBI as a prime suspect. His brother, Vikas, was arrested earlier by ED and named in the agency’s first chargesheet filed in August last year.