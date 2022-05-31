Covid-19: West Bengal reports 49 new cases active tally rises to 353

West Bengal reported 49 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the health Department said.

The toll remained at 21,204 as no new deaths happened in the state due to the disease, it said.

The state has so far reported 20.19 lakh Covid-19 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 32 people recovered, taking the active cases to 353 from Monday's 336.

Total 19.97 people have recovered from the disease.

The new cases were detected after testing 7,469 samples.