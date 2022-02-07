Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bengal’s new normal: Covid-era open-air ‘neighbourhood’ schools to start
kolkata news

Bengal’s new normal: Covid-era open-air ‘neighbourhood’ schools to start

West Bengal’s community schools, however, came under sharp criticism from a section of the guardians who demanded that the state government reopen existing schools at the earliest
More than six million kids studying in pre-primary and primary classes are expected to benefit from neighbourhood schools in West Bengal. (Representational Image)
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 01:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government will launch what are being dubbed open-air ‘neighbourhood schools’ from today to educate students from pre-primary and primary classes.

Schools (classes 8-12), colleges and universities have already reopened from February 3. “Paray shikshalay” or neighbourhood schools will cater to the students up to Class 7.

A senior officer of the state education department said that more than six million kids studying in pre-primary and primary classes will be benefitted. More than 184,000 teachers, 21,000 para teachers and 38,000 sahayaks will be taking the classes in the neighbourhood.

“Classes would be held in open-air. Some schools have decided to hold the paray shikshalay classes in their school grounds,” said the officer.

“It has been almost two years that students of prep-primary and primary classes have not attended schools. Even though online classes have been going on, this is adversely affecting the children. Hence, this project has been launched wherein teachers would hold open-air classes,” said Bratya Basu, state education minister.

This comes at a time when the daily count of Covid-19 cases have seen a sharp decline from around 24,000 cases per day to less than one thousand in the last two to three weeks. On Sunday, 835 fresh cases were reported in West Bengal.

RELATED STORIES

The Mamata Banerjee-administration in West Bengal had shut down schools for the first time in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They reopened in February 2021 with classes 9 to 12 but had to be shut soon due to the West Bengal assembly elections and the second wave of Covid-19 that hit thereafter. Classes 9-12 resumed again in November 2021 but had to be shut down again from January 3, 2022 due to the third surge.

Even though schools (8-12) and colleges have reopened from February 3, classes were hardly held due to the Saraswati Puja celebrations. Regular classes are expected to resume from Monday.

The decision to open community schools, however, came under sharp criticism from a section of the guardians who demanded that the government should reopen schools at the earliest.

“Community schools or neighborhood schools cannot be the alternative for conventional school education system. This is meant for government schools. What about students studying in private schools?” said a press statement issued by the Supriyo Bhattacharya, state secretary of United Guardian’s Forum, a few days ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP