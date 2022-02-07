Bengal’s new normal: Covid-era open-air ‘neighbourhood’ schools to start

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government will launch what are being dubbed open-air ‘neighbourhood schools’ from today to educate students from pre-primary and primary classes.

Schools (classes 8-12), colleges and universities have already reopened from February 3. “Paray shikshalay” or neighbourhood schools will cater to the students up to Class 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior officer of the state education department said that more than six million kids studying in pre-primary and primary classes will be benefitted. More than 184,000 teachers, 21,000 para teachers and 38,000 sahayaks will be taking the classes in the neighbourhood.

“Classes would be held in open-air. Some schools have decided to hold the paray shikshalay classes in their school grounds,” said the officer.

“It has been almost two years that students of prep-primary and primary classes have not attended schools. Even though online classes have been going on, this is adversely affecting the children. Hence, this project has been launched wherein teachers would hold open-air classes,” said Bratya Basu, state education minister.

This comes at a time when the daily count of Covid-19 cases have seen a sharp decline from around 24,000 cases per day to less than one thousand in the last two to three weeks. On Sunday, 835 fresh cases were reported in West Bengal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Mamata Banerjee-administration in West Bengal had shut down schools for the first time in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They reopened in February 2021 with classes 9 to 12 but had to be shut soon due to the West Bengal assembly elections and the second wave of Covid-19 that hit thereafter. Classes 9-12 resumed again in November 2021 but had to be shut down again from January 3, 2022 due to the third surge.

Even though schools (8-12) and colleges have reopened from February 3, classes were hardly held due to the Saraswati Puja celebrations. Regular classes are expected to resume from Monday.

The decision to open community schools, however, came under sharp criticism from a section of the guardians who demanded that the government should reopen schools at the earliest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Community schools or neighborhood schools cannot be the alternative for conventional school education system. This is meant for government schools. What about students studying in private schools?” said a press statement issued by the Supriyo Bhattacharya, state secretary of United Guardian’s Forum, a few days ago.