CPI(M) fields actor Naseeruddin Shah’s niece Saira Halim for Kolkata by-poll
KOLKATA: A known activist against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Saira Shah Halim, the daughter of former deputy chief of Army staff, lieutenant general Zameer Uddin Shah, and niece of actor Naseeruddin Shah, will contest the April 12 Ballygunge assembly by-election in Kolkata for the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M).
The party made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, turning the by-poll into a high-profile affair as Halim will be contesting against singer-turned-politician and former union minister of state Babul Supriyo, the nominee of Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee. Supriyo joined the TMC in September last year after he was dropped from the union government.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not named its candidate for Ballygunge till Wednesday evening.
“I am proud of my father and my uncle but the family identity is incidental for me. I always worked for the people, took part in movements against the CAA and NRC and helped my husband run dialysis and blood donation camps. People in the Ballygunge constituency know that I will not change my ideology,” Halim told HT on Wednesday evening.
Her huband Dr Fuad Halim is a CPI(M) leader, also known for running health camps and low-cost dialysis clinics for the poor. He is the son of former assembly speaker Hasim Abdul Halim.
“Though I campaigned for my husband in the last assembly polls this is my introduction to electoral politics. I am overwhelmed, nervous and excited at the same time because there are big players involved. All I have is good will. I hope Ballygunge will take the right call. People in the constituency have seen me as a social worker and activist,” Halim added.
The TMC won 215 of Bengal’s 294 assembly seats last year while the BJP wrested 77. The CPI(M) and the Congress could not win any seats. The Ballygunge seat in south Kolkata fell vacant after the death of minister and veteran leader Subrata Mukherjee in November.
Saira Shah Halim’s father, retired lieutenant general Zameer Uddin Shah, last served as the deputy chief of staff of the Indian Army. After retirement, he served for some time as an administrative member on the bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal and as vice-chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University.
Ballygunge is not the only place where high-profile candidates will be contesting on April 12.
Mamata Banerjee announced on Sunday that former BJP union minister and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha will contest the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Burdwan district that Supriyo vacated after joining her party. Supriyo had won the Asansol seat for the BJP twice since 2014.
The CPI(M) on Wednesday fielded Partha Mukherjee, a popular trade union leader in the Asansol industrial belt as its candidate. The BJP has not announced the name of its candidate yet.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics