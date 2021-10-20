‘We were first…’: TMC says Congress 'emulating' it by reserving 40% tickets for women

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) said on Wednesday that the Congress was trying to “emulate” the Mamata Banerjee-led party after the latter announced a day ago that 40 per cent of its total tickets for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be reserved for women. In a Twitter post, West Bengal's ruling party also recalled that it was the first in the country to give 40 per cent tickets to female candidates in a Lok Sabha election, doing so in 2019.

“Under the visionary leadership of @MamataOfficial, AITC has shown the way to ensure increased participation of women in politics, in this country. We're the first to give 40 per cent seats to women in LS elections. Amid such dire times, @INCIndia is understandably trying to emulate and one can only hope that is genuine and not just tokenism. If they are to be taken seriously, they must give the same per cent of seats to women in states other than UP as well,” the TMC's official Twitter handle said.

Two years ago, the party fielded women in 17 out of the total 42 parliamentary seats in the eastern state. Eventually, TMC candidates were victorious on 22 seats, while candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won on 18 seats, while the remaining two were won by the Congress. Mahua Moitra, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Mala Roy, Satabdi Roy, among others, represent the Trinamool in the lower house.

Additionally, Banerjee herself is the only woman chief minister in the country at present.

On Tuesday, Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, announced during a press conference in Lucknow that 40 per cent of the party's total candidates for the state assembly polls will be women. Explaining that the decision was taken to ensure safety of women in the state, she said that applications in this regard will be accepted till November 15.

UP is likely to vote in February-March 2022, As the most populous state, it has 403 legislative assembly seats, the highest in the country. If the Congress contests across all the constituencies, it would have fielded 161 female candidates.