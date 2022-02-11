Endangered turtles to be released annually into wild in Sunderbans from 2025

KOLKATA: At least 1,000 Northern River Terrapins, one of the endangered species of turtles, will be released annually from 2025 into the wild in West Bengal’s Sunderbans, the world’s largest mangrove delta. In January, 10 turtles fitted with GPS transmitters were released from a breeding centre there to allow experts to track them.

“Ever since the 10 turtles were released...they have travelled far and wide and have spread over an area of 3,500 square km in the Sunderbans. One has travelled around 300 km from the point where it was released. Some have ventured into the sea, while a few were found to be close to human habitats in the fringes of the Sunderbans Tiger Reserve,” said the reserve’s deputy field director S Jones Justin.

He added the turtle population has been growing in their conservation ponds over the last two to three years and they have enough to release them back into the wild. “Starting from 2025, we plan to release at least 1,000 turtles every year into the wild,” said Justin.

GPS devices fitted in 10 turtles send signals at least three times a day about their location. “From the signals... we have started gathering interesting data about their range and habitats,” said Shailendra Singh of Turtle Survival Alliance.

Based on that data, experts have identified at least three locations, which seem to be favourable for future release. Officials said the sites were located deep inside the reserve where human interference was negligible.

The species was once widespread in the mangroves and estuaries of West Bengal and Odisha. But overfishing led to a rapid decline in the population. Only a handful of them may now be living in the wild in the Sunderbans.

In 2009, the reserve authorities and the Turtle Survival Alliance started a breeding programme at Sajnekhali in the Sunderbans. Three years later, the programme yielded results and the first batch of 33 hatchlings was produced.

As the numbers started growing, in 2017, the population, which was contained in a single pond, was distributed in four ponds in the reserve. There are 12 adults and around 370 juveniles in the reserve.

The Sunderbans mangrove, formed by the Ganga and Brahmaputra, sprawls over 10,000 square km across India and Bangladesh, of which 40% lies in India. It is home to rare and globally threatened species such as the Royal Bengal Tiger and the estuarine crocodile.

Recent reports have suggested the delta is losing its dense forest cover. Experts say rising salinity levels and increasing cyclones were taking a toll on the system. The system acts as a green barrier against cyclones and protects Kolkata from bearing the direct brunt of storms originating in the Bay of Bengal.