GJM’s Bimal Gurung falls ill, ends fast opposing GTA polls in Darjeeling

Siliguri: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung, who started an indefinite fast in Darjeeling on May 25 opposing the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) polls, was admitted to hospital after he fell ill on Sunday.

“Bimal Gurung had to be taken to hospital because his vital signs were fluctuating. We want him to get well. He cannot continue his fast in his present condition,” said GJM leader Roshan Giri, Gurung’s close associate.

Hours before Gurung was hospitalised, Darjeeling’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member Raju Bista and union minister of state John Barla, another BJP Lok Sabha member from north Bengal, met the GJM president.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee wants to hold the GTA polls on June 26, which the BJP is opposed to.

The situation has become complicated for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) because the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), the second-largest party in the hills after GJM, have also opposed the polls along with some of the smaller Gorkha outfits.

Bimal Gurung became Banerjee’s alliance partner in the hills before the 2021 assembly polls, after dumping the BJP, his old ally.

Gurung helped the BJP win the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat thrice in a row since 2009. He unsuccessfully led a 104-day-long movement in 2017 before going underground to escape arrest on charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA.

He resurfaced in Kolkata in October 2020 and announced his support for the TMC in the assembly elections. The police have not touched him since then.

“I am ready to die to stop the GTA election,” Gurung said before starting his fast at the GJM office at Singamari in Darjeeling on May 25.

The state election commission has indicated that the polls will be held on June 26 although a formal notification has not been issued.

Darjeeling and surrounding areas come under the jurisdiction of the semi-autonomous GTA council which is entrusted with local development.

During his north Bengal visit on May 5, Union home minister Amit Shah said at a BJP rally that holding GTA elections will not solve the problems in the hills although he did not mention anything on the demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland for which the GNLF and later, the GJM, have led violent agitations in phases since the 1980s.

“Didi misleads our Gorkha brothers and sisters. Only the BJP feels for them. We will solve all their problems according to the provisions of the Constitution. Didi, holding the GTA elections will not solve the problems,” Shah said on May 5.

Gurung said last week that his party wants the state government to honour the July 2011 GTA agreement “in letter and spirit” and also bring 396 mouzas in the Terai and the Dooars regions under the GTA.

The GNLF, on the other hand, believes that the GTA is unconstitutional. It has filed a writ petition before Calcutta high court.

