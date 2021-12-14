HC orders CCTV surveillance in booths, strong rooms for Kolkata municipal polls

KOLKATA: A two-judge bench of the Calcutta high court on Tuesday told West Bengal’s state election commission (SEC) to install closed circuit TV (CCTV) cameras not only in all polling booths during the December 19 Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls but also in the strong rooms where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be kept.

The bench of chief justice Prakash Shrivastava and justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj told the SEC to provide CCTV cameras in all the main and auxiliary polling booths as also in strong rooms where EVMs will be kept.

The high court was earlier informed by West Bengal’s top law officer, advocate general SN Mukherjee, that there was a provision to install CCTV cameras in 25% polling booths but the government was ready to accept Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devdutta Maji’s suggestion. Maji cited incidents of violence during the 2015 KMC polls to seek orders that all polling booths and strong rooms should be covered by CCTV cameras.

The BJP, in another petition filed on Tuesday, also sought orders for deployment of central armed police forces during the muncipal polls. The petition was filed after the Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear it and asked the BJP to approach the Calcutta high court.

“We cannot take decisions with respect to the requirement of central forces. High court will be in a better position to know the situation,” said the Supreme Court’s bench of justices L Nagesara Rao and BR Gavai. The petition, filed by Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, said BJP candidates are receiving threats from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

A third petition filed by the BJP to seek orders to hold elections to West Bengal’s 120-odd municipal corporations and municipalities on a single day is already pending before the high court.

The division bench of chief justice Prakash Shrivastava and justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj reserved its judgment on this petition on Friday. BJP’s Bengal vice-president Pratap Banerjee filed the petition.

The state election commission told the bench that it wants to hold the elections in six to eight phases by May next year.

During the last hearing on Friday, the Bengal’s top law officer SN Mukherjee told the high court that the KMC polls will be held on December 19 because of the better Covid vaccination status of Kolkata residents and healthcare facilities available in the city. He cited logistical problems and the Covid-19 pandemic as reasons for postponing of the polls in the remaining 22 districts.