HC to hear pleas for cancellation of Mela, deferment of local polls in Bengal

The Calcutta high court is on Thursday scheduled to hear two Public Interest Litigations seeking cancellation of the Ganga Sagar Mela and deferment of elections to four civic bodies citing the surge in Covid-19 cases in West Bengal. The daily count of cases has shot up more than 30 times over the last 10 days in the state. On Wednesday, West Bengal reported 14,022 infections compared to 439 on December 27.

A Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava-led division bench of the high court urged the government on Wednesday to consider the plea seeking the cancellation of the Ganga Sagar Mela.

“The state government has been asked to file an affidavit on Thursday when the matter comes up for hearing again,” said lawyer Srijib Chakraborty, who represents the petitioner.

Millions of pilgrims are expected to attend the Mela to take the holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 15 while elections to municipalities in Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri, and Chandannagar will be held on January 22.

West Bengal registered the peak of the second Covid-19 wave on May 14 last year after the assembly elections ended. The daily count of cases shot up to 20,846. Health experts blamed gatherings of people without caring for safety norms or the surge. In December 2021, thousands of people gathered on Park Street in Kolkata on Christmas. Doctors and health experts have blamed such gatherings for the present surge.