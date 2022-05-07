Kolkata: Autopsy of deceased BJP youth wing worker to be conducted today
KOLKATA: The post-mortem examination of deceased Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing leader Arjun Chowrasia will be conducted today at the Command Hospital in Kolkata, police said.
The 26-year-old was found hanging in an abandoned building close to his house in north Kolkata’s Cossipore area on Friday morning.
The Calcutta high court while hearing a petition on Friday ordered that the post-mortem examination of Chowrasia be conducted at the Command Hospital in Kolkata in the presence of the chief judicial magistrate of South 24-Parganas. The court also ordered videography of the examination.
The body, which was kept at the state-run RG Kar Hospital, was shifted to the Command Hospital amidst tight security on Saturday morning.
A senior police official said that the post mortem examination could take up to three hours. The report will be submitted to the Calcutta high court.
Meanwhile police pickets were set up to beef up security near the building, where the body was found, and near Chowrasia’s house. CCTV cameras were also installed by the police. The high court had ordered that the victim’s family be given police protection.
Union home minister Amit Shah, who landed in the city on Friday, had alleged that it was a ‘political murder’ and blamed West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. The union minister demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after visiting Chowrasia’s family. He said the union home ministry has taken serious note of the incident and sought a report from the state government.
“Yesterday, the TMC government completed one year of its term. Today, political murders have started in the state. The BJP condemns the murder of Chowrasia. I met the grieving family. His grandmother was also beaten. The BJP demands CBI inquiry into the incident,” Shah told reporters in Kolkata.
The TMC won the Bengal elections last year, defeating the BJP after a fiercely fought campaign.
“It is unfortunate that the BJP is playing politics over a death. The TMC has nothing to do with this death as is being alleged. It needs to be investigated whether the BJP is trying to create an issue by sacrificing a worker of one of its rebel factions, when a central leader is in town. The BJP has no issue at the moment and this could be an effort to stage a drama,” Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson, said on Friday.
