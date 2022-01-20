Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Kolkata businessman held by NIA in Jharkhand case for financing Maoists
Kolkata businessman held by NIA in Jharkhand case for financing Maoists

KOLKATA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Mahesh Agarwal, a Bengal-based businessman, from the eastern outskirts of Kolkata on charges of funding Maoists in Jharkhand, said local police officers aware of the development
The National Investigation Agency arrested Mahesh Agarwal in a terror funding case registered in Jharkhand (File Photo (Representative image))
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 03:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

KOLKATA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Mahesh Agarwal, a Bengal-based businessman, from the eastern outskirts of Kolkata on charges of funding Maoists in Jharkhand, said local police officers aware of the development.

Agarwal was arrested from Salt Lake in the morning. NIA team was also looking for two business partners of Agarwal but they could not be traced.

The NIA team came from Ranchi and conducted the raid after meeting their counterparts based in Kolkata, city police officers said.

NIA did not make any statement till late evening.

Leader of the opposition in the Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that Agarwal was close to a legislator of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Adhikari, however, did not name anyone.

“Agarwal should be charged under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for helping anti-national forces,” he said.

