Kolkata businessman lynched near city; villagers say they mistook him for a thief

A real estate promoter from Kolkata was lynched by villagers in the Baruipur area of South 24 Parganas district in the early hours of Friday under mysterious circumstances, police said.

The businessman, Avik Mukherjee, 35, died in a hospital after police rescued him from Begumpur village where he was tied to a lamp post and thrashed by local people who claimed to have mistaken him for a thief. The villagers told the police that a number of goats and poultry birds were stolen over the past few weeks and they were on the lookout for the culprit.

Mukherjee, who lived in the Netaji Nagar area of south Kolkata, rode to Begumpur on his motorbike with his childhood friend, Priyanka Sarkar. She did not suffer any injuries in the incident which took place around 2 am, officers involved in the probe said.

Police are questioning Sarkar and trying to find out if the lynching is related in any way to business rivalry since real estate trade has witnessed a boom in Baruipur in recent years.

“Avik was wearing expensive clothes and his motorbike costs more than ₹1.5 lakh. How can someone mistake him for a thief? We suspect that he was murdered,” Arpan Guha, a friend of the victim, told the media.

Mukherjee’s family also told the police that they suspect foul play.

“My daughter and Avik were friends since childhood. She had a habit of going out at night. We tried to stop her several times. I don’t know why she went to Baruipur with Avik,” said Shyamali Sarkar, Priyanka’s mother.

“Sarkar was involved in building properties in Netaji Nagar and surrounding areas. We are trying to figure out why he went to Baruipur, which is almost a 40-minute drive from his home, and why the woman was accompanying him. She is being questioned,” a police officer said on condition of anonymity.