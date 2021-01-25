Kolkata: GI-tagged Joynagar Moa to be delivered at your doorstep

For the first time, people from across India and abroad, would be able to get the authentic GI-tagged Joynagar Moa, a winter delicacy of West Bengal, delivered at their doorstep.

The moa would be delivered at their doorstep by India Post, manufacturers of this quintessential winter delicacy in Bengal said. Earlier this month, the moa was exported for the first time since it was prepared 116 years ago.

“We have tied up with the postal department and the first two consignments of 10kg each are going to Chennai and Mumbai on Monday. A packet of six of this authentic GI-tagged product costs ₹150 and a kilo costs ₹500,” said Ashok Kumar Kayal, secretary of Joynagar Moa Nirmankari Society.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek hits out at BJP

Even though the markets of Bengal are flooded with the sweetmeat around this time of the year and almost every neighbourhood shop claims to sell the Joynagar Moa, the authenticity of the product is questionable.

Manufacturers said that they have tie-ups with only a select few outlets of certain sweet shops in Kolkata and elsewhere in the country to sell the product. Only those outlets are authorised to sell the authentic GI-tagged moa.

“It would take around two days to reach Chennai and Mumbai. The shelf life is usually five days but can go up to seven days. The product is found usually till mid-February,” said Kayal.

The delicacy obtained the GI tag in 2014 and only around 25 manufacturers from Joynagar block in South 24 Parganas district, around 50km south of Kolkata, are authorised to prepare the product. GI tag signifies a product has a specific geographical origin and enjoys a reputation because of it.

Kanakchur Khoi (fried aromatic paddy), nolen gur (molasses), ghee, khoya kheer, cardamom, raisins, and cashew nuts, among others, are used to prepare the delicacy. According to the GI Journal of November 2014, Ashutosh Das, a resident of Joynagar, first prepared the moa in 1904.

“One can visit the website of Joynagar Moa Nirmankari Society and place an order over phone. The money has to be sent to our account and we will send the product to the customer’s address by post,” said Kayal.

And it is not just the Joynagar Moa that could be availed sitting at home. The manufacturers will also send Nolen Gur (date palm jaggery, also found only around this time of the year).