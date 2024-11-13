Live
Kolkata News Live Today November 13, 2024 : Mamata Banerjee vows to protect Darjeeling tea brand
Nov 13, 2024 9:07 PM IST
Kolkata News Live Today November 13, 2024: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Stay updated with the latest developments from Kolkata as we bring you real-time coverage of breaking news, major events, political updates, cultural highlights, and everything happening across the city. From traffic updates to local stories and festival celebrations, our live blog keeps you informed minute by minute.
Latest news on November 13, 2024: West Bengal chief mnister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of the 7th Darjeeling SARAS Mela in Darjeeling on Wednesday. (PTI)
Kolkata News Live Today: Welcome to our Kolkata live blog, where we bring you real-time updates on the city's latest news, from breaking stories and traffic updates to political developments, cultural events, and local happenings. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 13, 2024 9:07 PM IST
Kolkata News LIVE: Mamata Banerjee vows to protect Darjeeling tea brand
- Mamata Banerjeeanerjee said she has taken strong note of the complaint from many planters that image of the Darjeeling tea is getting tarnished because of some unscrupulous traders and exporters
News cities kolkata news Kolkata News Live Today November 13, 2024 : Mamata Banerjee vows to protect Darjeeling tea brand