Live
Kolkata News Live Today September 10, 2024 : Mamata cabinet decides to set up 5 more fast track POCSO courts in Bengal
Sep 10, 2024 8:56 PM IST
Kolkata News Live Today September 10, 2024: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Stay updated with the latest developments from Kolkata as we bring you real-time coverage of breaking news, major events, political updates, cultural highlights, and everything happening across the city. From traffic updates to local stories and festival celebrations, our live blog keeps you informed minute by minute.
Latest news on September 10, 2024: Latest news on September 10, 2024: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
Kolkata News Live Today: Welcome to our Kolkata live blog, where we bring you real-time updates on the city's latest news, from breaking stories and traffic updates to political developments, cultural events, and local happenings. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 10, 2024 8:56 PM IST
Kolkata News LIVE: Mamata cabinet decides to set up 5 more fast track POCSO courts in Bengal
- West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, last week, told the Legislative Assembly that the state had 88 fast track courts and 62 POCSO courts
News cities kolkata news Kolkata News Live Today September 10, 2024 : Mamata cabinet decides to set up 5 more fast track POCSO courts in Bengal