Kolkata Police bust huge racket dealing in adulterated cooking oil

Enforcement Branch officials of Kolkata Police busted a huge racket dealing in adulterated cooking oil from three districts, including Kolkata, and seized more than 84,000 litres of adulterated mustard oil and rice bran oil.

It all started in the last week of January this year when officials, acting on a tip-off, raided a mill at Chetla in south Kolkata. Around 15 litres of mustard oil were seized from the mill on January 29.

“The samples were sent to the laboratory and the report confirmed that they were adulterated. Even though the label on the tins mentioned that they were 100% pure mustard oil, the tests proved that it was adulterated with cheaper rice bran oil,” said a senior police official.

Interrogation of the mill owner led the police to another godown at Narendrapur in South 24 Parganas, in the southern fringes of Kolkata. Around 31 tin containers, each having 15 litres of adulterated mustard oil were seized.

Both mill owners were called for questioning. A thorough interrogation revealed that the consignment had come from Howrah. On Monday a team of EB officials raided a factory at an industrial complex in Howrah and stumbled upon huge tanks filled with tons of adulterated mustard oil and rice bran oil.

“We found at least three storage tanks. While two were filled with around 24,000 litres of adulterated mustard oil, another one was filled with 25,000 litres of adulterated rice bran oil,” said an official.

Apart from this mustard oil and rice bran oil filled in several 15-litre tin containers and cartoons of one litre pouches were also seized.

“Notices have been served to all the three persons, including the factory owner, and they have been called for questioning,” said an official.