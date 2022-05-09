Kolkata Police forms SIT to probe BJP worker Arjun Chowrasia’s death

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Police on Sunday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker on Friday, officials familiar with the matter said.

The SIT, comprising officers from Chitpur police station and the homicide section of the detective department of Kolkata Police, questioned several residents of north Kolkata’s Cossipore, where the body of BJP youth wing leader Arjun Chowrasia (26) was found hanging in an abandoned building near his home.

The SIT also examined footage from several CCTV cameras of the area, the officials added.

Chowrasia was slated to lead a bike rally to welcome Shah, who was on a two-day visit to Bengal on Friday, his first since the BJP’s defeat in last year’s elections. The union minister blamed the Trinamool Congress-led government for the BJP worker’s death and sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.

“Members of some families that live in the vicinity were questioned. They said they had neither heard nor seen anything on Thursday night when Arjun allegedly went missing,” an officer said on condition of anonymity.

Besides interrogating the Cossipore residents, the SIT served a notice to Arjun Chowrasia’s elder brother, Anand, asking him to provide the password of the mobile phone which was recovered from Arjun’s pocket when his body was found. The SIT has also sought Arjun’s email id and password.

“I told the police in writing that I don’t know the password for Arjun’s phone and his email id,” Anand told reporters. He added that a vehicle, which was never seen before, remained parked near his house for several hours on Thursday night.

“Local residents told me that the vehicle arrived around midnight. I saw it leaving around 4 am on Friday. We suspect some foul play. I have informed the police about this. We are depending on them to find the truth,” Anand said.

Taking note of a public interest litigation filed by lawyers affiliated with the BJP, the Calcutta high court on Friday ordered that the post-mortem examination of Chowrasia be conducted at the army’s Eastern Command Hospital in Kolkata in the presence of the chief judicial magistrate of South 24-Parganas. The court also ordered videography of the examination.

The post-mortem was conducted on Saturday and the report will be submitted in a sealed envelope to the court on Tuesday, officials who were present in the hospital during the procedure said.

A case of unnatural death was registered at Chitpur police station since the family did not lodge any formal complaint till Saturday night.