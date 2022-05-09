Kolkata Police forms SIT to probe BJP worker Arjun Chowrasia’s death
KOLKATA: The Kolkata Police on Sunday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker on Friday, officials familiar with the matter said.
The SIT, comprising officers from Chitpur police station and the homicide section of the detective department of Kolkata Police, questioned several residents of north Kolkata’s Cossipore, where the body of BJP youth wing leader Arjun Chowrasia (26) was found hanging in an abandoned building near his home.
The SIT also examined footage from several CCTV cameras of the area, the officials added.
Chowrasia was slated to lead a bike rally to welcome Shah, who was on a two-day visit to Bengal on Friday, his first since the BJP’s defeat in last year’s elections. The union minister blamed the Trinamool Congress-led government for the BJP worker’s death and sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.
“Members of some families that live in the vicinity were questioned. They said they had neither heard nor seen anything on Thursday night when Arjun allegedly went missing,” an officer said on condition of anonymity.
Besides interrogating the Cossipore residents, the SIT served a notice to Arjun Chowrasia’s elder brother, Anand, asking him to provide the password of the mobile phone which was recovered from Arjun’s pocket when his body was found. The SIT has also sought Arjun’s email id and password.
“I told the police in writing that I don’t know the password for Arjun’s phone and his email id,” Anand told reporters. He added that a vehicle, which was never seen before, remained parked near his house for several hours on Thursday night.
“Local residents told me that the vehicle arrived around midnight. I saw it leaving around 4 am on Friday. We suspect some foul play. I have informed the police about this. We are depending on them to find the truth,” Anand said.
Taking note of a public interest litigation filed by lawyers affiliated with the BJP, the Calcutta high court on Friday ordered that the post-mortem examination of Chowrasia be conducted at the army’s Eastern Command Hospital in Kolkata in the presence of the chief judicial magistrate of South 24-Parganas. The court also ordered videography of the examination.
The post-mortem was conducted on Saturday and the report will be submitted in a sealed envelope to the court on Tuesday, officials who were present in the hospital during the procedure said.
A case of unnatural death was registered at Chitpur police station since the family did not lodge any formal complaint till Saturday night.
2 arrested with IED, 1.5kg RDX in Tarn Taran village
TARN TARAN: Police thwarted a possible terror attack and arrested two bike-borne men with an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with around 1.5kg of RDX following a tip-off at Naushehra Pannuan village in Tarn Taran district on Sunday. Those arrested on Sunday have been identified as Baljinder Singh, alias Bindu (22), of Gujjarpura village in Ajnala, Amritsar; and Jagtar Singh, alias Jagga (40), of Khanowal village of Ajnala in Amritsar.
Delhiwale: A lesser known bookstore
Let's talk about Delhi's extinct bookshops. The Crossword at South Extension II had friendly bookshop assistants, including the son of a future Uttarakhand chief minister. Nearby, The Book Mark was as huge as any South Extension wedding saree showroom. One shelf is dedicated to English poetry. There's an impressive collection of books in Hindi. Book readings were hosted regularly. Fortunately, the old photographs that made the bookstore so unique are still here.
344 deaths on tracks in four months in Punjab; GRP struggles to dispose of bodies
At least two bodies on an average are found on railway tracks across the state each day and the Government Railway Police, Punjab, is struggling hard to dispose them of in the absence of required resources. A total of 398 railway deaths were reported in the state from January to April this year.
SGPC to cover historic structure at Golden Temple with concrete slab, glass walls
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee is going to cover the historic structure at the sacred place which is called Gurdwara Manji Sahib and related to Guru Arjan Dev, with a concrete slab and glass walls for preserving it. This place, adjacent to the eastern boundary of the Golden Temple complex and outside the Diwan Hall, is situated in what was formerly known as Guru ka Bagh (the Guru's garden).
4 held in Faridkot with narcotics, arms
The Faridkot district police have recovered 1 kg of narcotics suspected to be heroin after arresting four criminals. The accused were identified as a hardened criminal Kuldeep Singh, alias Keepa, and his associates Sewak Singh, Sukhchain Singh and Sukhmandar Singh. The police also recovered four sophisticated .32 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession. Faridkot IGP PK Yadav said the accused were already facing charges of murders, NDPS, Arms Act and other crimes.
