Kolkata STF arrests man for leaking classified information to suspected Pak agent

Kolkata Police Special Task Force (STF) sleuths on Friday arrested a man on charges of passing confidential information related to India’s defence sector and vital installations in Delhi to a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative, officials aware of the matter said.

(Representative Photo)

Bhaktbanshi Jha, 36, a resident of Bihar, was arrested from Kolkata on Friday, said a senior police officer of the Kolkata Police.

“We have found his direct involvement. He has been booked under the Official Secret Act,” he added.

He was summoned to the STF office in Kolkata on Friday evening and was arrested after questioning.

Police said they have found multiple pictures, videos and online chats on his mobile, which were shared with the suspected Pakistani intelligence operative.

Interrogation revealed that he was earlier in Delhi working as a courier delivery man and came to Kolkata just three months ago, said police.

“He took pictures of important defence and vital installations in Delhi and sent them to the Pakistani intelligence operative along with exact coordinates,” said the officer.

Jha would be produced in the court on Saturday, said police.