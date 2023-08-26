News / Cities / Kolkata News / Kolkata STF arrests man for leaking classified information to suspected Pak agent

Kolkata STF arrests man for leaking classified information to suspected Pak agent

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 26, 2023 02:26 PM IST

Police said they have found multiple pictures, videos and online chats on his mobile, which were shared with the suspected Pakistani intelligence operative

Kolkata Police Special Task Force (STF) sleuths on Friday arrested a man on charges of passing confidential information related to India’s defence sector and vital installations in Delhi to a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative, officials aware of the matter said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Bhaktbanshi Jha, 36, a resident of Bihar, was arrested from Kolkata on Friday, said a senior police officer of the Kolkata Police.

“We have found his direct involvement. He has been booked under the Official Secret Act,” he added.

He was summoned to the STF office in Kolkata on Friday evening and was arrested after questioning.

Police said they have found multiple pictures, videos and online chats on his mobile, which were shared with the suspected Pakistani intelligence operative.

Interrogation revealed that he was earlier in Delhi working as a courier delivery man and came to Kolkata just three months ago, said police.

“He took pictures of important defence and vital installations in Delhi and sent them to the Pakistani intelligence operative along with exact coordinates,” said the officer.

Jha would be produced in the court on Saturday, said police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out