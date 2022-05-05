LeT terrorist on death row to plead his own case in Calcutta high court
KOLKATA: A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, who is on death row, was allowed by the Calcutta high court on Tuesday to plead his own case against conviction and death sentence. The court will hear the matter on May 17.
A division bench of justices Bivas Pattanayak and Joymalya Bagchi ordered that the convict should be kept in Presidency Correctional Home in Kolkata during the hearing. He was earlier lodged in Tihar Jail.
“In order to enable the said convict to effectively argue his appeal before this court, we consider it imperative that the said convict be kept in a correctional home in Kolkata during the hearing of the appeal. Director general, West Bengal correctional services and director general of police, West Bengal are directed to make appropriate arrangements so that the said convict may be handed over to the custody of the superintendent, presidency correctional home, Kolkata by the police personnel who have escorted the said convict from Delhi,” the high court said.
The convict Sk. Abdul Nayeem was first arrested in 2007 from West Bengal while trying to cross the Indo-Banga border along with three others. Wanted in multiple other cases across India, he escaped from judicial custody in Chhattisgarh area while being taken from Kolkata to Mumbai to be produced in a court in 2014. He was again arrested in 2017 from Lucknow and was awarded death sentence by a district court at North 24 Parganas in West Bengal.
“Nayeem who has been linked in multiple cases including arms haul case in Aurangabad and 2006 Mumbai blast was charged under several sections of the IPC such as 121 (waging war against the state) and the Foreigners Act,” said Kallol Mondol, high court advocate.
The court also requested the State Legal Services Authority to provide Nayeem the services of a junior empanelled lawyer to interact with him for filing pleadings and advancing arguments in the matter so that he is enable to acquaint himself with the procedures of the court. The court also appointed senior advocate Sekhar Kumar Basu as an Amicus Curiae to assist the court in the matter.
Ludhiana police crackdown on drug smugglers; eight arrested
Cracking the whip on drug peddling a day before chief minister Bhagwant Mann's scheduled visit to the city, police arrested eight people in separate cases and confiscated 1.5kg opium, 5gm heroin, 20kg poppy husk, and 95,100 banned tablets from them on Tuesday. In the first case, the police arrested Charanjit Singh alias Babbu of Model House, a businessman, who sells handbags in Gur Mandi, with 1.5kg opium.
Bar body election row: No relief for Punjab AG’s son
Chandigarh: Punjab advocate general's son Suvir Sidhu on Wednesday failed to get any relief from the high court in a controversy surrounding hSidhu, the son of Punjab AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu'selection as the chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH). The son of Punjab AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu, Sidhu was on April 25 declared the chairman of the BCPH at a meeting attended by a section of members.
Chandigarh resident duped of ₹4.3 lakh on pretext of updating KYC
Police booked an unidentified person for duping a man of ₹4.34 lakh on the pretext of updating KYC. In his complaint, Manjinder Singh of Sector 32 said he received a link for updating his KYC, but upon opening it, the money was deducted over a series of transactions. 33-year-old caught with 13 gm heroin Chandigarh A 33-year-old man was arrested for possessing 13 gm gram heroin near the Sector 52/61 Light Point on Wednesday.
2015 sacrilege: Faridkot court grants bail to Ram Rahim in ‘bir’ theft case
Faridkot: A Faridkot court on Wednesday granted bail to jailed Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a 2015 sacrilege case wherein a “bir” (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot district. Punjab Police special investigation team, probing the 2015 sacrilege incidents, had nominated Ram Rahim as the main conspirator in the Bargari sacrilege and derogatory posters case.
Patiala law university declared containment zone as 60 test Covid +ve
Patiala: Sixty students of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, has been found Covid positive in the last two days, prompting the district administration to declare it a containment zone. The administration has asked the university authorities to get the hostels vacated by May 10 to check the spread of infection. The university has also decided to postpone offline term-end exams for the time being.
