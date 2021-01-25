Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek hits out at BJP

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party over accusations of nepotism in his party, daring the Centre to bring a legislation allowing only one member of a family in politics.

The Diamond Harbour MP, who is also West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, said he will quit politics if the Centre brings such a law.

Banerjee said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should table a bill banning more than one member of a family from active politics and the next moment, Banerjee will no longer be in the political arena.

“From Kailash Vijayvargiya to Suvendu Adhikari, Mukul Roy to Rajnath Singh, there are other members of your families who occupy important posts in the BJP. If you ensure that there will be only one member of a family in active politics, there will be only Mamata Banerjee from our family in the TMC,” he said.