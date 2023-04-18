Home / Cities / Kolkata News / TMC leader Mukul Roy in Delhi amid buzz on joining BJP; son claims he is missing

TMC leader Mukul Roy in Delhi amid buzz on joining BJP; son claims he is missing

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2023 02:33 PM IST

Mukul Roy’s son and TMC leader Subhranshu claimed that dirty politics was being played with his ailing father and efforts were on to malign party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee

Speculations are rife in West Bengal that Mukul Roy, one of the founding members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) once again as he was spotted in Delhi on Monday night, hours after his son and TMC leader Subhranshu lodged a complaint with the Bidhannagar police claiming that his father was missing.

TMC leader Mukul Roy. (ANI File Photo)
TMC leader Mukul Roy. (ANI File Photo)

The speculations of Roy joining BJP were further fueled by a social media post of Anupam Hazra, BJP’s National general secretary and a former member of Parliament, who wrote “coming back” on Tuesday. “Anything may happen in politics. Please wait to see,” Hazra told the media.

“Can’t I come to Delhi? I am a MP and MLA. There is no special reason behind my Delhi visit,” Roy was seen telling a woman at the Delhi airport.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata airport police have started a probe on the basis of the missing diary lodged by the leader’s son. A local BJP leader Piyush Kanoria was called for questioning.

After leaving his home, Roy headed for Kolkata airport from where he boarded a flight for Delhi around 7.45pm. Subhranshu said that two people had taken the veteran politician to Delhi without informing his son. While one was Mukul’s driver another was his attendant.

Subhranshu said that after his father left for Delhi, he remained untraceable as his phone was switched off. The mobile phones of both the driver and the attendant were also switched off. He also said that an agency in Delhi had sent 50,000 to Mukul Roy though one person. “He didn’t have any money. Where did he get the money from to buy air tickets?” he said.

HT tried to get in touch with Mukul Roy. While one of his phones was switched off, another was not reachable.

Subhranshu told the media on Tuesday morning that dirty politics was being played with his ailing father and efforts were on to malign Abhishek Banerjee, TMC’s national general secretary.

“My father’s age is almost 70 years, and he is suffering from multiple ailments including dementia and Parkinson’s disease. He had to undergo surgery and takes 18 medicines every day. Dirty politics is being played with him. The target is to malign Abhishek Banerjee,” he said.

He also said that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has been made aware of the developments and she was closely watching the developments. “She had called twice to enquire,” he said.

“Whether he is ill or fit, whether he is mentally sound or unsound, whether he is with the TMC or BJP are high level discussions. It is not possible for a small spokesperson like for me to comment,” Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson, told the media.

Roy joined the BJP in 2017 after he was named as an accused in the Narada sting operation case and his fallout with chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He was also suspended from the party for six years. Soon after he joined the BJP, he was made its national vice-president. In 2021, he, however, returned to the TMC after winning the assembly elections on a BJP ticket. His son followed in his footsteps.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mukul roy mamata banerjee delhi bjp anupam hazra complaint west bengal bharatiya janata party abhishek banerjee tmc probe phone politics parliament + 12 more
mukul roy mamata banerjee delhi bjp anupam hazra complaint west bengal bharatiya janata party abhishek banerjee tmc probe phone politics parliament + 11 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out