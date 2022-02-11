Mukul Roy still in BJP, rules Bengal speaker; rejects BJP’s anti-defection plea

KOLKATA: Mukul Roy is still in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal legislative assembly speaker Biman Banerjee ruled on Friday, dismissing the petition that the leader of the opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, filed seeking Roy’s disqualification as a legislator under the anti-defection law.

Adhikari petitioned the assembly speaker last year after Roy attended an event in Kolkata where he was seen returning to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on June 11. But His Mukul Roy’s lawyers told the speaker during the last hearing on January 19 that he is still in the BJP and never joined the ruling party. They argued that Roy’s visit to the TMC headquarters where he was greeted by Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek in the presence of the media was a “mere courtesy call”. The lawyers cited the judgements of several courts to back their argument.

To counter this, Adhikari furnished videos and social media posts to back up his defection complaint. But speaker Biman Banerjee ruled that it wasn’t enough.

“The petitioner has not been able to establish the complaint,” Biman Banerjee said on Friday, adding that the evidence produced by Suvendu Adhikari was not substantive enough to prove that Roy joined the TMC in violation of the anti-defection law.

Roy, who is a founder member of the TMC, was a national vice-president in the BJP which he joined in 2017 following differences with chief minister Mamata Banerjee. His son, Subhranshu, also joined the saffron camp but returned to the TMC with his father in June last year.

Roy contested and won the Krishnanagar North assembly seat on a BJP ticket in the March-April polls last year. His son also contested on a BJP ticket but lost.

Adhikari, who earlier said that he has very little faith in the speaker’s judgment, did not answer phone calls on Friday.

Mukul Roy wasn’t available for comments either.

Biman Mukherjee’s decision comes days after the Supreme Court, on January 17, told him to decide the disqualification petition in two weeks.

TMC leaders did not want to comment on Friday’s development, saying the speaker’s decision is final in such matters.

Going a step ahead, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh demanded that Roy should be interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Saradha and Narada case in which he is an accused.

“Why is BJP leader Mukul Roy being shielded? He should be interrogated,” Ghosh said.

BJP leaders called the Speaker’s verdict a farce.

“What we saw today has not happened ever in any part of India. The hearing was a farce. No respect was shown to the values of parliamentary democracy,” said Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.

