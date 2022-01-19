Palanquins carry women to hospital from remote, hilly Bengal villages

KOLKATA: Pasalam Dukpa, 22, a resident of a remote village in the Buxa Tiger Reserve in West Bengal’s Alipurduar, was lucky to have reached a local hospital on January 14 to give birth to a girl. The mother and child were doing well and went home a day after.

Unlike Dupka, many women from remote villages along the India-Bhutan border in Alipurduar have not been as fortunate. The region’s hilly terrain, dense forests and narrow paths make it difficult for people to arrange transport to take expecting mothers in labour to the nearest hospital, around 12 km from the nearest motorable road. In December 2021, a tiger was also spotted in the Buxa Tiger Reserve after almost two decades.

District magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena said every time a pregnant woman needed to reach the hospital for delivery, the locals would prepare a makeshift stretcher with bamboo and cloth. “The woman, despite suffering from labour pain, had to cling on to the bamboo, as the men trekked through the jungle and hilly terrain for almost three-four hours.”

The situation has changed since the district administration and Family Planning Association of India (FPAI), an NGO, started a Palki “Ambulance” service on December 8. “It is a basically a palanquin made of wood and decorated with aluminium sheets, which is being used to transport such emergency patients from the remote corners of the district to the nearest motorable point from where they can avail the government ambulance service to reach the hospital,” said Meena.

Around 11 villages are located in the remote corners of the district along the India-Bhutan border and the Buxa Tiger Reserve. The remotest of them such as Adma and Sewgaon is located around 12 km from the Zero Point, the nearest motorable junction. Adma is located at an altitude of 5,000 feet.

FPAI general manager Tushar Chakraborty said institutional deliveries was almost unheard of even a decade ago. “It took years to convince the locals to go for institutional delivery. But the journey to the hospital was traumatic. In February 2021, a woman delivered a child on the banks of a rivulet while she was being carried all the way down. Now at least the journey would be comfortable as the woman can lie down on a bed inside the palanquin as the men trek down.”

He said the terrain is hilly and remote and some of the roads are very narrow. “It is almost impossible to trek with such a huge load. The palanquin weighs around 55 kilos. Now add to this the woman’s weight, who needs to be transported. We are planning to bring some changes so that the palanquin could be made lighter.”

The NGO pays for transportation as well as a trained attendant, who accompanies the palanquins to the hospital to take care of a patient in case of any emergency.

Two palanquins have been pressed into service for seven of the 11 villages and at least eight more were being introduced to cover even the remotest Adma and Sewgaon villages.

