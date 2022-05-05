Petition in Calcutta high court seeks joint probe by CBI, ED in alleged TET scam
KOLKATA: A petition was filed in the Calcutta high court on Wednesday seeking a joint probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged irregularities in the 2014 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in West Bengal.
“Firstly, we have prayed for a CBI probe into the allegations of irregularities. Second, we have prayed for a transparent merit list so that eligible candidates may be recruited. Thirdly, as there is money involved and allegations have surfaced that non-eligible candidate have paid lakhs of rupees to get the jobs, we have prayed for a probe by the ED,” Tarunjyoti Tewari, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader and advocate, told reporters in Kolkata.
TET 2014 was conducted on October 11, 2015, with over 2.3 million candidates. Several TET 2014 candidates approached the Calcutta high court in 2019, alleging discrepancy in the recruitment process. The court cancelled the entire selection process after hearing the matter.
While state education minister Bratya Basu refused to comment saying that he was not the education minister back then, the then education minister Partha Chatterjee refused to take calls and didn’t respond to messages either.
This comes just four days after Mahua Moitra, Trinamool Congress member of Parilament (MP), warned of alleged irregularities in TET. In her social media post, Moitra warned that a racket was allegedly operating in which names of candidates were being illegally empanelled in TET after increasing marks in ‘back-date’.
“Honourable chief minister has repeatedly said that using the party as shield against extortion will not be allowed. If anyone cheats people in the name of assuring jobs, getting people empanelled in TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) or for facilitating government work, inform police or my office in writing without any fear,” Moitra added.
The matter is likely to be heard this week.
Ludhiana | Avon Cycles CMD to be conferred Panjab University Ratna
The prestigious Panjab University Ratna Award will be conferred on Avon Cycles chairperson and managing director Onkar Singh Pahwa during the university's 69th annual convocation on May 6. Vice-president of India M. Venkaiah Naidu will honour Pahwa with the Panjab University Udyog Ratna. Industrialists across the district congratulated Pahwa for receiving the honour. A Federation of Industrial Commercial Organisation delegation, led by its president Gurmeet Singh Kular, also met and congratulated Pahwa.
Loudspeaker row: Around 2,300 MNS workers detained
Mumbai: Maharashtra police has launched a statewide crackdown and detained around 2,300 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers as preventive action and 7,000 persons across the state were served notices under Section 149 of the CrPc to prevent them from creating law and order issues. The police also booked 600 people under Sections 68 and 69 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The police received over 2,000 applications from mosques seeking permission for use of loudspeakers at Masjids.
Regularisation of jobs: Employees’ union submit memorandum with Ludhiana MC chief
Municipal Karamchari Dal — municipal employees' association — on Wednesday submitted a memorandum over their long-pending demand regarding regularisation of contractual staff with municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabbarwal at the MC's Zone A office. The other demands of the employees' union included payment of EPF installments, dues etc. Sabbarwal said the matter is being taken up at the government level.
Congress demands dismissal of two Karnataka ministers over PSI row
Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah demanded the dismissal of two ministers from the Karnataka cabinet for their alleged involvement in the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment exam scandal on Wednesday. Siddaramaiah further said that more scams were coming out against the Basavaraj Bommai government every day and demanded that home minister Araga Jnanendra and Nayaran be removed from the cabinet, adding to the growing pile of allegations against the BJP-rule in Karnataka.
Kumaraswamy alleges police exposed itself in PSI exam case
Former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, on Wednesday, said that the Police Sub-Inspector examination scam, which has caught the attention of the entire country, has been exposed by the police department itself. Speaking to the media persons at Channapatna, he said, “Information has been leaked from the police department itself. The investigation is linked to the developments that followed the murder in Bangalore's Chamarajapet.”
