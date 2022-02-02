‘Point out a single document or tweet which is abusive’: Bengal guv reacts to CM Banerjee blocking him on Twitter

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Wednesday, reacted to state chief minister Mamata Banerjee blocking him on social media platform Twitter and denied her allegations about posting tweets that were aimed at threatening government officials.

The governor also asked the CM to show him any official document or tweet on his part which were abusive. Further, he also expressed his disappointment that Banerjee was not questioned by the media on her allegations.

“It is most unfortunate and a challenge to democracy that the media did not question CM (Mamata Banerjee); what she said carries no credibility with me. She made the wildest of allegations that the governor tweets her every day. I have not sent a single tweet,” news agency ANI quoted Dhankhar as saying.

Earlier on January 31, Banerjee said that she had blocked Dhankhar to stop him from tagging her in tweets, which she said were “irritating” and alleged that phones were being tapped from Raj Bhawan.

“I have blocked the governor from my Twitter account. I had no option. I am sorry about this. (I blocked him) Because I used to get irritated seeing his (governor's) tweet every day. In his tweets, he used to speak in a way that is not humane. He will tweet every day, abuse officials and sometimes abuse and accuse me. He does these things by speaking in an abusive, unethical and unconstitutional way,” news agency PTI quoted Banerjee as saying.

“Pegasus is being used here from Raj Bhawan. Phones are being tapped at random. It is your (media’s) job to explore and find out. Go through the documents kept at Raj Bhawan,” she had further said.

Reacting to this, Dhankhar denied all allegations against him and asked the CM to point out a tweet which was either abusive or unjustified.

“There is no file pending on my table. If there are pending issues, her (Banerjee’s) government has to reply. Her statement that I order food from Taj Bengal every day is 100% factually incorrect. I ask the CM to point out a single document/tweet by the governor which is abusive or unjustified,” he said. “Their performance is turning out to be a big challenge to democratic governance; if it's not in accordance with the rule of law in WB, I step in,” he added.