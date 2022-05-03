Politics of isolation, divide and rule going on in India: Mamata Banerjee on Eid

KOLKATA: Just a day ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s scheduled three-day visit to West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday described the situation in the country as “not right”, adding that politics of isolation and “divide and rule” are prevalent in India.

“Whatever is happening in the country is not right. The divide and rule policy that’s going on is not right. The politics of isolation which is going on is not right. We want unity. Everyone has the right to live together. We enjoy equal rights,” Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress chief participated in a prayer service for Eid held on a rainy day as the iconic Eid-ul-Fitr namaz on Red Road could not be held for two consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the coming days, we would have to fight together against the forces, which want to divide the nation and uproot them. The unity we have in Bengal is unparalleled in India. That’s why they are jealous. The more jealous they are, the more they abuse and insult me. But I am not scared and I know how to fight,” she added.

She also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party without naming them during her 12-minute speech.

“Achhe din would come. But not the fake achhe din. Achhe din should come with sachhe din and it should come for all,” she said.

‘Achhe din’, translating to ‘good days’, was the slogan the Narendra Modi-led BJP successfully propagated to win the 2014 elections in an environment of disenchantment against the erstwhile Manmohan Singh government.

“Situations are not right in the country. But even in this situation today, I promise you that till I am alive I would fight for your cause irrespective of whether you are a Hindu, Muslim or Sikh. My life is for the people, humanity and justice. I am ready to sacrifice my life but I will not bow down,” she added.