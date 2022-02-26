Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Pulled up for wearing hijab, complains West Bengal health worker in Malda
kolkata news

Pulled up for wearing hijab, complains West Bengal health worker in Malda

An auxillary nurse midwife in West Bengal’s Malda district has complained that her immediate supervisor, a nurse, objected to her wearing a hijab though she had been wearing the headscarf for the last 15 years
Students with kitab (books) protest against hijab ban by Karnataka government at Hazra crossing in Kolkata, West Bengal on February 16 (Samir Jana/HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 02:23 AM IST
BySreyasi Pal

KOLKATA: A government health worker has alleged that she was repeatedly harassed by her superior for wearing hijab on duty at a remote village in West Bengal’s Malda district. The health worker filed the complaint with the Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH) on Thursday. The incident came to light on Friday.

“I have received a complaint from an ANM (Auxillary Nurse Midwife) worker. I will probe the matter in detail and the report will be sent to the higher-ups of the department,” said Masud Rahaman BMOH of Ratual in Malda.

Anwara Khatun, who has been working at a village health sub-centre for the last 15 years, said she had been coming to work in a pink-coloured hijab. Other workers usually wear pink saree or salwar kameez.

She alleged that over the past few weeks, she was being harassed by Shampa Pramanik, a nursing staff of Ratua-I block hospital who is her immediate superior, for wearing the hijab.

“Usually she doesn’t say anything regarding my clothes. But suddenly one day, around two months back, she (Pramanik) told me during a monthly meeting that I should not wear a hijab to the office. When I questioned her, she scolded me. Thereafter, she did not say anything. On Wednesday, she refused to accept my monthly report and started insulting me and closed the door in front of my face,” Anwara Khatun said.

RELATED STORIES

Soon after the incident, Khatun lodged a complaint with BMOH against Pramanik.

“I will talk to the BMOH. Necessary actions will be taken thereafter,” said Rakesh Toppo, BDO of Ratua-I block.

Pramanik refused to speak to the media saying: “She will send her reply to the BMOH”.

According to the 2011 census, Muslims account for 51% of Malda’s population.

In Murshidabad earlier this month - Muslims make up for 66% of the district’s population -- dozens of villagers attacked a school at Murshidabad district after the school headmaster allegedly asked some students to stop wearing the burkha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP