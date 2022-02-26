Pulled up for wearing hijab, complains West Bengal health worker in Malda

KOLKATA: A government health worker has alleged that she was repeatedly harassed by her superior for wearing hijab on duty at a remote village in West Bengal’s Malda district. The health worker filed the complaint with the Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH) on Thursday. The incident came to light on Friday.

“I have received a complaint from an ANM (Auxillary Nurse Midwife) worker. I will probe the matter in detail and the report will be sent to the higher-ups of the department,” said Masud Rahaman BMOH of Ratual in Malda.

Anwara Khatun, who has been working at a village health sub-centre for the last 15 years, said she had been coming to work in a pink-coloured hijab. Other workers usually wear pink saree or salwar kameez.

She alleged that over the past few weeks, she was being harassed by Shampa Pramanik, a nursing staff of Ratua-I block hospital who is her immediate superior, for wearing the hijab.

“Usually she doesn’t say anything regarding my clothes. But suddenly one day, around two months back, she (Pramanik) told me during a monthly meeting that I should not wear a hijab to the office. When I questioned her, she scolded me. Thereafter, she did not say anything. On Wednesday, she refused to accept my monthly report and started insulting me and closed the door in front of my face,” Anwara Khatun said.

Soon after the incident, Khatun lodged a complaint with BMOH against Pramanik.

“I will talk to the BMOH. Necessary actions will be taken thereafter,” said Rakesh Toppo, BDO of Ratua-I block.

Pramanik refused to speak to the media saying: “She will send her reply to the BMOH”.

According to the 2011 census, Muslims account for 51% of Malda’s population.

In Murshidabad earlier this month - Muslims make up for 66% of the district’s population -- dozens of villagers attacked a school at Murshidabad district after the school headmaster allegedly asked some students to stop wearing the burkha.