Kolkata, The podium set to mark one year of the rape and murder of her daughter at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital at Hazra crossing in south Kolkata on Saturday afternoon witnessed two bereaved mothers come together in their unified cry for justice. R G Kar crime anniversary unites two mothers fighting for justice for their daughters

The mother of 13-year-old Tamanna Khatun, killed in Kaliganj in Nadia district after being hit by a bomb hurled during a celebration following bypolls held there in June, joined the protests organised by several organisations to express her anguish that matched the agony of the parents of the RG Kar hospital victim.

"I am here to be part of the protest rally because, being a mother, I can feel the pain of another mother who is yet to get justice, whose daughter was brutally tortured just like my daughter," Tamanna's grieving mother, Sabina, said.

On Saturday, representatives of the Abhaya Manch organised a protest rally at Hazra crossing, a few hundred metres away from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence, to press their demand for justice for the deceased doctor of the RG Kar Hospital.

The mother of the RG Kar victim, who was also supposed to join the rally, however, could not participate as she was admitted to a hospital after suffering injuries allegedly due to a police lathi charge earlier in the day when she took part in the 'Nabanna Abhijan' to demand justice for her daughter.

Playwright Shamik Bandyopadhyay and Professor and prominent social worker Meeratun Nahar, who participated in the rally in Hazra, expressed their anger at both the central and state governments.

"The girl was killed by the queen in power. Bring her back. I want the chief minister to become a true leader. If she uses all her power to bring the girl back, I will immediately fall at the feet of this powerful woman," Nahar said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.