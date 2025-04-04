New Delhi, Delhi High Court judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Friday said he respected the "dissent" shown by lawyers in Kolkata against his transfer to the Calcutta High Court but he was not carrying anything in his heart. Respect dissent by lawyers in Kolkata, not carrying anything in heart: Justice D K Sharma

Speaking at his farewell, Justice Sharma said the commitment of the legal fraternity to the cause of justice always inspired him and assured that he would serve the institution to the best of his ability.

"I would like to assure the bar association at Kolkata that I will serve the institution to the best of my ability and intentions.. I respect the dissent shown by bar associations of Kolkata. They have their right to express their dissent, and I duly respect and I don't carry anything in my heart. I fully respect whatever they hold," said Justice Sharma.

The judge "looked forward" to continuing his journey in service of the Constitution and the people of the country, including the person "standing at the end of the queue".

Lawyers in Kolkata opposed his transfer and made a representation to the Calcutta High Court chief justice earlier this week saying they would stay away from Justice Sharma's swearing-in and his court.

Speaking at his farewell in the Delhi High Court, BCI vice-chairman Ved Prakash Sharma said judicial transfers were an "integral" part of the system, aimed at maintaining independence and integrity of the judiciary.

Point out a judge's transfer should be a seamless process, Ved said while there might be differences in opinion, it was imperative to uphold the collective responsibility and ensure the smooth functioning of our courts and maintain public confidence.

He said at a time when concerns about transparency were being widely discussed, the unanimous decision of the supreme Court judges to declare assets was a commendable step.

Delhi government standing counsel Sameer Vashishth also implored the bar associations of Calcutta to remember their duty to uphold justice, emphasising that lawyers must "refrain from rushing to conclusions on unverified allegations".

"I am confident that in observing your conduct, sir, both the bench and the bar at Calcutta will come to realize what we have lost and what they have gained," he said.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya said Sharma, known for his humility, had a relief oriented outlook and his vast judicial experience of three decades added great value.

"He could easily arrive at the core of the dispute, thereby enabling efficient adjudication justice," Upadhyaya said.

Justice Sharma said the role of a judge was not merely to apply the law but to apply it with clarity and compassion.

"Law, in its best form, is a bridge between power and people, between rights and remedy, between conflict and resolution, and it is our duty to keep that bridge strong and steady," he said.

On April 1, Justice Sharma was transferred from Delhi to the Calcutta High Court, becoming the third judge to be transferred over the past few days after justices Yashwant Varma and Chandra Dhari Singh.

Justice Sharma's transfer was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium in March late.

He joined the Delhi judicial services in 1992 and was elevated as a judge of the high court on February 28, 2022.

Prior to the elevation, he served as the registrar general of the high court and the principal district sessions judge, New Delhi.

In September 2024, he granted interim bail to jailed co-owners of the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre basement, where three civil services aspirants died after drowning in July that year.

In March 2024, he paved the way for hearing on the CBI’s appeal six years after the probe agency challenged the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and 16 others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case by admitting the agency's appeal.

While acting as a tribunal under the Unlawful Activities Act, Justice Sharma in March 2023 confirmed the Centre's decision declaring the Popular Front of India as an unlawful association and imposing a five-year ban on it.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.